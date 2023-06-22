View all results for 'alt'
Brett Young Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

45+ concerts across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 22, 2023

This week, country musician Brett Young added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed in conjunction with his new song, "Dance With You," the newly planned shows are set at venues across America in September and October. The opening acts for select dates will be Jake Scott and / or Griffin Palmer. Brett is currently on a headlining tour and will join Sam Hunt for over 25 dates from July into September.

Jun 24
Brett Young and Priscilla Block at Spirit Lake Casino & Resort
Spirit Lake Casino & Resort Saint Michael, ND
Jun 30
Brett Young at Rhythm City Casino Resort
Rhythm City Casino Resort Davenport, IA
Jul 6
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 7
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 14
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 15
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Jul 21
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Jul 22
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 27
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Jul 28
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 29
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 3
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Banterra Center
Banterra Center Carbondale, IL
Aug 4
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 5
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 11
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 12
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 13
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Stateline, NV
Aug 18
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 19
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 20
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 24
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 25
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 26
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 7
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 9
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 14
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 16
Brett Young at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Sep 21
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Sep 22
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Sep 23
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Sep 28
Brett Young and Jake Scott at Braden Auditorium
Braden Auditorium Normal, IL
Sep 29
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Sanford Pentagon
Sanford Pentagon Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 30
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Oct 1
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 4
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Dignity Health Amphitheater
Dignity Health Amphitheater Bakersfield, CA
Oct 5
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort &amp; Spa
The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort &amp; Spa Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
Brett Young and Griffen Palmer at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Oct 7
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Ford Idaho Center - Rexburg
Ford Idaho Center - Rexburg Rexburg, ID
Oct 12
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at Morrison Center
Morrison Center Boise, ID
Oct 13
Brett Young, Jake Scott, and Griffen Palmer at ICCU - Idaho Central Credit Union
ICCU - Idaho Central Credit Union Moscow, ID
Oct 14
Brett Young at Emerald Queen Casino
Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, WA
When do Brett Young 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BY2023. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brett Young on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Brett plans to release a new album on June 23 titled Back to Jesus. For more, check out Brett Young's Zumic artist page.

artists
Brett Young
genres
Country Country Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brett Young
Brett Young
Jul
8
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul
14
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, and Lily Rose
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
