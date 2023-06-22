Brett Young Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country musician Brett Young added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

Billed in conjunction with his new song, "Dance With You," the newly planned shows are set at venues across America in September and October. The opening acts for select dates will be Jake Scott and / or Griffin Palmer. Brett is currently on a headlining tour and will join Sam Hunt for over 25 dates from July into September.

Brett Young All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Brett Young 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BY2023. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brett Young on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Brett plans to release a new album on June 23 titled Back to Jesus. For more, check out Brett Young's Zumic artist page.