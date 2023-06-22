Brett Young Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, country musician Brett Young added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.
Billed in conjunction with his new song, "Dance With You," the newly planned shows are set at venues across America in September and October. The opening acts for select dates will be Jake Scott and / or Griffin Palmer. Brett is currently on a headlining tour and will join Sam Hunt for over 25 dates from July into September.
Brett Young All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 24
Spirit Lake Casino & Resort
Saint Michael, ND
Jun 30
Rhythm City Casino Resort
Davenport, IA
Jul 6
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 7
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 8
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 14
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 15
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 16
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 20
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Jul 21
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Jul 22
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jul 27
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Jul 28
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 29
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 3
Banterra Center
Carbondale, IL
Aug 4
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 5
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 11
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 12
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 13
Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Stateline, NV
Aug 18
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 19
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 24
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 25
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 26
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 7
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 8
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 9
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 14
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Sep 16
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
Charles Town, WV
Sep 21
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Sep 23
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Sep 28
Braden Auditorium
Normal, IL
Sep 29
Sanford Pentagon
Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 30
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Oct 1
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 4
Dignity Health Amphitheater
Bakersfield, CA
Oct 5
The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Oct 7
Ford Idaho Center - Rexburg
Rexburg, ID
Oct 12
Morrison Center
Boise, ID
Oct 13
ICCU - Idaho Central Credit Union
Moscow, ID
Oct 14
Emerald Queen Casino
Tacoma, WA
When do Brett Young 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is BY2023. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Brett Young on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Brett plans to release a new album on June 23 titled Back to Jesus. For more, check out Brett Young's Zumic artist page.