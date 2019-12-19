Brian Fallon Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brian Fallon has added 2020 tour dates with opening acts Justin Townes Earle and Worriers.

The newly announced North American dates are planned from March to April. Brian will be joined by his backing band, the Howling Weather. In late April, Brian embarks on a European tour that will run into late May.

When do Brian Fallon 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the newly added dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardmembers, Songkick, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is localhoney. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brian Fallon All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Brian Fallon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Brian will release a new album titled Local Honey on March 27, 2020. Listen to the single "You Have Stolen My Heart."

For more, check out Brian Fallon's Zumic artist page.