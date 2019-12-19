View all results for 'alt'
Brian Fallon Extends 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hitting the road with Justin Townes Earle and Worriers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

Brian Fallon has added 2020 tour dates with opening acts Justin Townes Earle and Worriers.

The newly announced North American dates are planned from March to April. Brian will be joined by his backing band, the Howling Weather. In late April, Brian embarks on a European tour that will run into late May.

When do Brian Fallon 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the newly added dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 20. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, American Express cardmembers, Songkick, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is localhoney. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brian Fallon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 12
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Mar 13
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 14
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Mar 15
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 17
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Mar 18
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 21
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Heights Theater
The Heights Theater Houston, TX
Mar 22
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Kessler Theater
The Kessler Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 23
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Mar 24
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Mar 25
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Cannery Ballroom
Cannery Ballroom Nashville, TN
Mar 27
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Columbus Theatre
Columbus Theatre Providence, RI
Mar 28
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 29
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Mar 31
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Apr 1
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Apr 2
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre Red Bank, NJ
Apr 3
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Apr 4
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Apr 5
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers
Brian Fallon, Justin Townes Earle, and Worriers at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 22
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 23
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Apr 24
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Apr 25
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Debaser Hornstulls Strand
Debaser Hornstulls Strand Stockholm, Sweden
Apr 26
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Pustervik
Pustervik Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Apr 27
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Apr 28
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 29
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Apr 30
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Löwensaal
Löwensaal Nürnberg, BY, Germany
May 1
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, NRW, Germany
May 2
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
May 3
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 5
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
May 7
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Sala Apolo
Sala Apolo Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 8
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Ochoymedio (Sala But)
Ochoymedio (Sala But) Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
May 9
Estaciones Sonoras
Estaciones Sonoras at Cascante, Spain
Cascante, Spain Cascante, Navarre, Spain
May 11
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Le Backstage By The Mill
Le Backstage By The Mill Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 12
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
May 13
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 15
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Waterfront
Waterfront Norwich, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 17
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 18
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 20
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
May 21
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Brian Fallon
Brian Fallon at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Brian Fallon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Brian will release a new album titled Local Honey on March 27, 2020. Listen to the single "You Have Stolen My Heart."

For more, check out Brian Fallon's Zumic artist page.

