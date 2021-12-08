View all results for 'alt'
Bright Eyes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Back together, touring America & Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published December 8, 2021

Since their debut album in 1998, Bright Eyes have been a force to be reckoned with. Spanning a wide range of styles including alt, indie, rock, folk, punk, and pop, the band were a staple on the scene before taking an extended break from 2011 to 2020. Last year, they released their newest album — Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was — but played only a handful of shows because of the pandemic.

With vaccinations making the concert world a safer place, this week the band announced they are extending their 2022 tour schedule. The newly announced shows will find the trio of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott performing at mid-sized venues in America from March into April. According to a post on Bright Eyes' social media, more dates will be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. In August, Bright Eyes hit the road in Europe.

When do Bright Eyes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is brighteyes2022. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bright Eyes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 23
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 24
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 25
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 26
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 30
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 31
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Paristown Hall
Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 1
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 3
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Apr 5
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 7
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Roadrunner Boston
Roadrunner Boston Boston, MA
Apr 8
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 9
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 10
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Øyafestivalen
Øyafestivalen at Oslo, Norway
Oslo, Norway
Aug 14
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Aug 16
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Fabrik
Fabrik Hamburg, Germany
Aug 17
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Aug 19
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Aug 20
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Aug 22
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Aug 23
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Aug 25
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Arena Open Air
Arena Open Air Wien, Austria
Aug 26
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Aug 27
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Aug 30
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 1
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Vicar Street
Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland
Sep 5
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 6
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following Bright Eyes on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Bright Eyes' Zumic artist page.

artists
Bright Eyes
genres
Emo Rock Indie Rock Rock
