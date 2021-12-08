Bright Eyes Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Since their debut album in 1998, Bright Eyes have been a force to be reckoned with. Spanning a wide range of styles including alt, indie, rock, folk, punk, and pop, the band were a staple on the scene before taking an extended break from 2011 to 2020. Last year, they released their newest album — Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was — but played only a handful of shows because of the pandemic.

With vaccinations making the concert world a safer place, this week the band announced they are extending their 2022 tour schedule. The newly announced shows will find the trio of Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis, and Nate Walcott performing at mid-sized venues in America from March into April. According to a post on Bright Eyes' social media, more dates will be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. In August, Bright Eyes hit the road in Europe.

When do Bright Eyes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is brighteyes2022. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bright Eyes All Tour Dates and Tickets

