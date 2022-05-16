View all results for 'alt'
Bring Me The Horizon Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows in North America, South America, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2022

Bring Me The Horizon announced a leg of 2022 American tour dates, with tickets going on sale this week.

The English hard rockers are now scheduled at large-scale North American venues in September and October. There will be three opening bands with an eclectic mix of styles: Knocked Loose (metalcore / punk), grandson (electronic rock / rap), and Siiickbrain (electronic / metal).

Before that American tour, Bring Me The Horizon are scheduled to appear at a number of music festivals. In February 2023, BMTH have an 11-country European tour with A Day to Remember and Poorstacy.

When do Bring Me The Horizon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin May 17. Spotify, Ticketmaster Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bring Me The Horizon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Bring Me The Horizon All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 30
Malta Weekender 2022
Malta Weekender 2022 at Isle of Malta
Isle of Malta Mdina, Malta
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest
Rockfest at Rockfest
Rockfest Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Greenfield Festival
Greenfield Festival at Interlaken, Switzerland
Interlaken, Switzerland Interlaken, BE, Switzerland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Telekom VOLT Festival
Telekom VOLT Festival at Löver Camping
Löver Camping Sopron, Hungary
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock at Ekeberg
Ekeberg Oslo, Norway
Jun 29
to
Jul 3
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Viveiro, Spain
Viveiro, Spain Spain
Jun 30
to
Jul 1
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival)
Vagos Open Air Music Festival (VOA Heavy Rock Festival) at Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal Portugal, Europe
Aug 12
to
Aug 16
KNOTFEST Finland
KNOTFEST Finland at Finland
Finland Europe
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Highfield Festival
Highfield Festival at Stormthaler See
Stormthaler See Leipzig, SN, Germany
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 25
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at The Big E
The Big E West Springfield, MA
Sep 27
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 28
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 30
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Addition Financial Arena
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Oct 3
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 6
to
Oct 9
Aftershock
Aftershock at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 7
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 12
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Oct 14
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Oct 16
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Oct 18
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 20
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain
Bring Me The Horizon, Knocked Loose, grandson, and Siiickbrain at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Knotfest - Chile
Knotfest - Chile at Estadio Monumental David Arellano
Estadio Monumental David Arellano Macul, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Dec 15
Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon
Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon at Jeunesse Arena
Jeunesse Arena Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dec 18
Knotfest - Brasil
Knotfest - Brasil at Anhembi Arena
Anhembi Arena São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Feb 2
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Swiss Life Hall
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Feb 3
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 4
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 6
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Arena Gliwice
Arena Gliwice Gliwice, śląskie, Poland
Feb 7
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Mala sportovni hala
Mala sportovni hala Praha, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Feb 9
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Feb 10
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Feb 11
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 13
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Zenith de Toulouse
Zenith de Toulouse Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Feb 15
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day To Remember, and Poorstacy at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Feb 18
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Palacio Vistalegre
Palacio Vistalegre Madrid, Spain
Feb 19
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Feb 21
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at St. Jakobshalle
St. Jakobshalle Basel, BL, Switzerland
Feb 22
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Feb 24
Bring Me The Horizon
Bring Me The Horizon at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 25
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 26
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, Poorstacy, and Lorna Shore at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Feb 28
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy
Bring Me The Horizon, A Day to Remember, and Poorstacy at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium

We recommend following Bring Me The Horizon on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Bring Me The Horizon's Zumic artist page.

