Bring Me The Horizon Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bring Me The Horizon announced a leg of 2022 American tour dates, with tickets going on sale this week.

The English hard rockers are now scheduled at large-scale North American venues in September and October. There will be three opening bands with an eclectic mix of styles: Knocked Loose (metalcore / punk), grandson (electronic rock / rap), and Siiickbrain (electronic / metal).

Before that American tour, Bring Me The Horizon are scheduled to appear at a number of music festivals. In February 2023, BMTH have an 11-country European tour with A Day to Remember and Poorstacy.

When do Bring Me The Horizon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for fan club members and Citi cardholders begin May 17. Spotify, Ticketmaster Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bring Me The Horizon All Tour Dates and Tickets

