Brittany Howard Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Brittany Howard announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as What Now, eight new November concerts are planned in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and Mexico. The opening act for the new shows will be L'Rain.

Howard also recently announced that she has completed a new solo album and fans can expect to hear new music soon.

When do Brittany Howard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHATNOW. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

