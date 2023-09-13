View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Brittany Howard Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

November shows with L'Rain
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2023

Brittany Howard announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as What Now, eight new November concerts are planned in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and Mexico. The opening act for the new shows will be L'Rain.

Howard also recently announced that she has completed a new solo album and fans can expect to hear new music soon.

When do Brittany Howard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WHATNOW. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brittany Howard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 6
Brittany Howard and L’Rain at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 7
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Nov 9
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Nov 10
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at Minglewood Hall
Minglewood Hall Memphis, TN
Nov 11
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 14
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 15
Brittany Howard and L'Rain at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brittany Howard on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Brittany Howard's Zumic artist page.

1
203
artists
Brittany Howard
genres
Americana Folk Folk Rock Garage Rock Roots Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Brittany Howard
Brittany Howard
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Brittany Howard Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 5, 2019
Brittany Howard Plots 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Funk Psychedelic Rock Singer-Songwriter Brittany Howard
2
2208
image for article Our Favorite New York City Concerts Of 2015 [Zumic Staff Picks]
December 28, 2015
Our Favorite New York City Concerts Of 2015 [Zumic Staff Picks]
News Alt Rock Americana Blues Rock Classic Rock Country Rock Folk Rock Funk Garage Rock Jamband Jazz Pop Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Southern Rock bernie williams Blackberry Smoke Blues Traveler Brittany Howard Chris Wood City of the Sun Dawes Everclear Gregg Allman Jackie Greene jaimoe's jasssz band John Kadlecik John Medeski Lettuce Luther Dickinson New York North Mississippi Allstars Robert Plant Robert Randolph & The Family Band Ruthie Collins The Doobie Brothers The Who The Wood Brothers The Word Brooklyn, NY Long Island, NY Manhattan, NY New York, NY Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers Lara Johnston Mary-eL Lankford Medeski Martin & Wood Nicki Bluhm & The Grambers Thunderbitch
2
1692
image for article Thunderbitch Delivered Raw, Sweaty Rock & Roll To The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on October 16, 2015 [Zumic Review + Photos]
November 3, 2015
Thunderbitch Delivered Raw, Sweaty Rock & Roll To The Knitting Fa...
News Garage Rock Psychedelic Rock Alabama Alabama Shakes Brittany Howard Brooklyn, NY New York, NY Thunderbitch
1
1420
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart