Broken Social Scene Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'You Forgot It In People' concerts across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2023
Photo: Richmond Lam

This week, Broken Social Scene added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized North American venues. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, You Forgot It In People. The opening act for the new shows will be Hannah Georgas. In the coming weeks, BSS have headlining shows and festival performances in Canada.

When do Broken Social Scene 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is PACIFIC. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Broken Social Scene All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 21
Boygenius, Broken Social Scene, and Claud at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 1
Broken Social Scene, Crown Lands, and Neon Dreams at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre
Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Surrey, BC, Canada
Jul 14
Broken Social Scene at Yukon Arts Centre
Yukon Arts Centre Whitehorse, YT, Canada
Sep 12
to
Sep 17
Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival at Downtown Frederiction
Downtown Frederiction Fredericton, NB, Canada
Sep 18
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 19
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Sep 21
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 22
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Sep 23
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Sep 26
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Sep 27
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 28
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 29
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Oct 2
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 3
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Oct 4
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Oct 5
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 6
Broken Social Scene and Hannah Georgas at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Broken Social Scene on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Broken Social Scene's Zumic artist page.

Poster by Jose Garcia
seating chart