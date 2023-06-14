Broken Social Scene Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Broken Social Scene added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized North American venues. For these shows, the band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, You Forgot It In People. The opening act for the new shows will be Hannah Georgas. In the coming weeks, BSS have headlining shows and festival performances in Canada.

When do Broken Social Scene 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is PACIFIC. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Broken Social Scene on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

