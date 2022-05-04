View all results for 'alt'
Broken Social Scene Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20 years of 'You Forgot It In People'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 4, 2022

Broken Social Scene have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, running from September through October at mid-size venues in the USA and Canada.

As stated in the promotional artwork (available at the bottom of this article), these concerts will be "Celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It In People." The breakthrough album was BSS's first to achieve gold status on the strength of catchy-yet-wild songs like "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," "Lover's Spit," and "Cause = Time." The band shared on social media:

20-ish years ago we released You Forgot It In People, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play tracks from that album and many more of your favourites. Possibly some new ones, too.

The social scene in 2022 feels more broken than ever, so these should be fun shows! The band's most recent album was 2017's Hug of Thunder, although they have been fairly active since then with Live at Third Man Records in 2020, two EPs in 2019 — Let's Try the After (Vol. 1) & (Vol. 2) — and earlier this year they released Old Dead Young (B-Sides & Rarities).

When do Broken Social Scene 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Broken Social Scene Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Broken Social Scene All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Born & Raised Concert Series
Born & Raised Concert Series at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 1
City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, Elliott, and Dooms Children
City and Colour, Broken Social Scene, Elliott, and Dooms Children at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Sep 23
Broken Social Scene and The Rural Alberta Advantage
Broken Social Scene and The Rural Alberta Advantage at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 24
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 26
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 27
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 30
to
Oct 2
Ohana Festival
Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 30
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 4
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 5
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Oct 7
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Oct 8
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 9
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 10
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 12
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 13
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 14
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 15
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 16
Broken Social Scene
Broken Social Scene at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

We recommend following Broken Social Scene on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Broken Social Scene's Zumic artist page.

