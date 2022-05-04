Broken Social Scene Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Broken Social Scene have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, running from September through October at mid-size venues in the USA and Canada.

As stated in the promotional artwork (available at the bottom of this article), these concerts will be "Celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It In People." The breakthrough album was BSS's first to achieve gold status on the strength of catchy-yet-wild songs like "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," "Lover's Spit," and "Cause = Time." The band shared on social media:

20-ish years ago we released You Forgot It In People, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play tracks from that album and many more of your favourites. Possibly some new ones, too.

The social scene in 2022 feels more broken than ever, so these should be fun shows! The band's most recent album was 2017's Hug of Thunder, although they have been fairly active since then with Live at Third Man Records in 2020, two EPs in 2019 — Let's Try the After (Vol. 1) & (Vol. 2) — and earlier this year they released Old Dead Young (B-Sides & Rarities).

When do Broken Social Scene 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

