Brooks & Dunn Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Country stars Brooks & Dunn have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Reboot 2023. The newly planned shows are scheduled in May and June at large-scale venues across America with opening act Scotty McCreery.

Previously, Brooks & Dunn announced two Nevada concerts in April and plan to participate at a handful of festivals. See the ticket links below for details.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 24. Scotty McCreery fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is REBOOT23. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brooks & Dunn All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Brooks & Dunn on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brooks & Dunn Zumic artist page.