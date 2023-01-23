View all results for 'alt'
Brooks & Dunn Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Reboot 2023' arena tour with Scotty McCreery
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2023

This week, Country stars Brooks & Dunn have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Reboot 2023. The newly planned shows are scheduled in May and June at large-scale venues across America with opening act Scotty McCreery.

Previously, Brooks & Dunn announced two Nevada concerts in April and plan to participate at a handful of festivals. See the ticket links below for details.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin January 24. Scotty McCreery fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is REBOOT23. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brooks & Dunn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Apr 28
to
Apr 30
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 29
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
May 4
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
May 5
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
May 6
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
May 11
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
May 12
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
May 13
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
May 18
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
May 19
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
May 20
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Jun 1
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jun 2
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 3
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jun 8
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Gas South Arena
Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest at Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach
Carolina Country Music Festival Grounds at Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach, SC
Jun 10
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jun 15
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Jun 16
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Jun 17
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery
Brooks & Dunn and Scotty McCreery at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Oct 6
to
Oct 7
Country Thunder Bristol
Country Thunder Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

We recommend following Brooks & Dunn on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Brooks & Dunn Zumic artist page.

1
1330
artists
Brooks & Dunn
genres
Classic Country Country Country Rock Modern Country
сomments
image for artist Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn
