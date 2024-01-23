Brooks & Dunn Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country stars Brooks & Dunn are heading back out on the road. This week, the duo announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Reboot 2024, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into August. The opening acts on select dates will be David Lee Murphy and / or Ernest. Before the new shows, Brooks & Dunn have two February Texas concerts at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Brooks & Dunn fan club members are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Brooks & Dunn fan club presale password is REBOOT. The Artist presale password is ERNEST24. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brooks & Dunn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

