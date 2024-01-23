View all results for 'alt'
Brooks & Dunn Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Reboot 2024' tour
Published January 23, 2024

Country stars Brooks & Dunn are heading back out on the road. This week, the duo announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as Reboot 2024, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into August. The opening acts on select dates will be David Lee Murphy and / or Ernest. Before the new shows, Brooks & Dunn have two February Texas concerts at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

When do Brooks & Dunn 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Brooks & Dunn fan club members are currently underway. Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Brooks & Dunn fan club presale password is REBOOT. The Artist presale password is ERNEST24. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Brooks & Dunn All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 17
Brooks & Dunn [Early Show] at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, TX
Feb 17
Brooks & Dunn [Late Show] at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo San Antonio, TX
May 3
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
May 4
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 10
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
May 11
Brooks & Dunn at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
May 16
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
May 17
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 30
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
May 31
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jun 1
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 6
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Jun 7
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 8
Brooks & Dunn and David Lee Murphy at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jun 13
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 14
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 15
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 20
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 21
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 22
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jun 27
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun 28
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at PPL Center
PPL Center Allentown, PA
Jun 29
Brooks & Dunn, David Lee Murphy, and Ernest at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 8
to
Aug 10
XRoads41 at Xroads41
Xroads41 Oshkosh, WI
Aug 10
Brooks & Dunn at Treasure Island Amphitheater
Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brooks & Dunn on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Brooks & Dunn Zumic artist page.

