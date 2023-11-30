Brothers Osborne Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country duo Brothers Osborne announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as the Might As Well Be Us Tour, new shows are planned from late March into June at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Jackson Dean, The Cadillac Three, Stephen Wilson Jr., Caylee Hammack, Madeline Edwards, or Zach Top. In addition, Brothers Osborne will play the Country to Country music festival in Northern Ireland during March.
Jun 28
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 8
to
Mar 10
The SSE Arena
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 29
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
Mar 30
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Apr 3
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Apr 4
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg, SC
Apr 5
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga, TN
Apr 11
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Apr 12
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Apr 13
Saenger Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Apr 18
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Apr 19
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Apr 25
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Apr 26
Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Orlando, FL
Apr 27
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
May 18
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
May 19
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
May 21
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
May 22
Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 24
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Modesto, CA
May 25
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
May 29
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
May 31
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 2
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Jun 8
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jun 14
Terminal B At The Outer Harbor
Buffalo, NY
Jun 15
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 21
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Jun 27
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
LaFayette, NY
Jun 29
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Country Jam USA Festival Grounds
Eau Claire, WI
When do Brothers Osborne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Brothers Osborne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Brothers Osborne Zumic artist page.