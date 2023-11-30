View all results for 'alt'
Brothers Osborne Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Might As Well Be Us Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 30, 2023

Country duo Brothers Osborne announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Might As Well Be Us Tour, new shows are planned from late March into June at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates will be Jackson Dean, The Cadillac Three, Stephen Wilson Jr., Caylee Hammack, Madeline Edwards, or Zach Top. In addition, Brothers Osborne will play the Country to Country music festival in Northern Ireland during March.

Brothers Osborne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Brothers Osborne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
to
Mar 10
Country to Country 2024 at The SSE Arena
The SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 29
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
Mar 30
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Apr 3
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 4
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC
Apr 5
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Chattanooga, TN
Apr 11
Brothers Osborne and Zach Top at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 12
Brothers Osborne and Zach Top at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 13
Brothers Osborne and Zach Top at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Apr 18
Brothers Osborne and Jackson Dean at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 19
Brothers Osborne and Jackson Dean at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Brothers Osborne and Jackson Dean at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 25
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 26
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Apr 27
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
May 18
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
May 19
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
May 21
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
May 22
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
May 24
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Modesto, CA
May 25
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 29
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
May 31
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jun 2
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Brothers Osborne and Madeline Edwards at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jun 8
Brothers Osborne and Caylee Hammack at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 13
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 14
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Terminal B At The Outer Harbor
Terminal B At The Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Jun 15
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 20
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 21
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 22
Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Jun 27
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 29
Brothers Osborne and Stephen Wilson Jr. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Country Jam - Eau Claire at Country Jam USA Festival Grounds
Country Jam USA Festival Grounds Eau Claire, WI
When do Brothers Osborne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Brothers Osborne on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Brothers Osborne Zumic artist page.

Jun
28
