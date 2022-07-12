View all results for 'alt'
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

World tour dates in the USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2022

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their next USA tour dates, scheduled for 2023.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across America from February into mid-April. Previously, Bruce and the band announced 19 European concerts from late April into July. According to a post on the band's website, "Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon."

When do Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan on-sale begins as early as July 20. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 17. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 3
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 10
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 14
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 16
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Feb 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Feb 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Feb 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Feb 27
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 2
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Mar 9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 12
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mar 14
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Mar 16
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Mar 20
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 23
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Mar 27
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 29
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Apr 1
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 3
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Apr 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Baltimore Arena
Baltimore Arena Baltimore, MD
Apr 9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr 11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr 14
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 28
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
May 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parco Urbano G. Bassani
Parco Urbano G. Bassani Ferrara, Italy
May 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Circus Maximus
Circus Maximus Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 27
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 24
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Gamle Ullevi
Gamle Ullevi Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 26
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Gamle Ullevi
Gamle Ullevi Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 30
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Voldsløkka Stadion
Voldsløkka Stadion Oslo, Norway
Jul 11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 15
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jul 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 23
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, Germany
Jul 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Monza, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Right now, The E Street Band members are Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone), and Charlie Giordano (keyboard). For more, check out Bruce Springsteen's Zumic artist page.

Apr
1
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr
3
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Apr
9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr
11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Apr
14
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
