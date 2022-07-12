Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced their next USA tour dates, scheduled for 2023.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across America from February into mid-April. Previously, Bruce and the band announced 19 European concerts from late April into July. According to a post on the band's website, "Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon."

When do Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan on-sale begins as early as July 20. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 17. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Right now, The E Street Band members are Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone), and Charlie Giordano (keyboard). For more, check out Bruce Springsteen's Zumic artist page.