Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band added Europe tour dates, scheduled for 2024.
The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues from May into July. The band plans to resume touring across America in March and once again from August into November. Earlier this month, Bruce dealt with a health issue that forced him and the band to reschedule their 2023 Canadian tour to 2024 dates.
When do Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 19
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 25
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Mar 28
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Mar 31
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Apr 12
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Apr 18
JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse, NY
Apr 21
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
May 5
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 9
Boucher Road Playing Fields
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 12
Nowlan Park
Kilkenny, County Kilkenny, Ireland
May 16
Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 19
Croke Park
Dublin, DN, Ireland
May 22
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Orange Vélodrome
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
May 28
Prague Airport Letňany
Czechia
Jun 1
Stadio San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 3
Stadio San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 12
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 14
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 20
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 27
Goffertpark
Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
Heinz von Heiden Arena
Hanover, Germany
Jul 9
Dyrskuepladsen
DK, Denmark
Jul 12
Olympic Stadium
Helsinki, Finland
Jul 15
Friends Arena
Stockholm, Sweden
Jul 18
Friends Arena
Stockholm, Sweden
Jul 21
Dokken
Bergen, Vestland, Norway
Jul 25
Wembley Stadium
London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 15
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 18
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 21
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
Sep 13
Oriole Park At Camden Yards
Baltimore, MD
Oct 31
Rescheduled
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 3
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Rescheduled
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nov 13
Rescheduled
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 16
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 19
Rescheduled
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 22
Rescheduled
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bruce Springsteen on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
