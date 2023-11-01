Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band added Europe tour dates, scheduled for 2024.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues from May into July. The band plans to resume touring across America in March and once again from August into November. Earlier this month, Bruce dealt with a health issue that forced him and the band to reschedule their 2023 Canadian tour to 2024 dates.

When do Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bruce Springsteen on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

