View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour dates in the USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 1, 2023

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band added Europe tour dates, scheduled for 2024.

The newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues from May into July. The band plans to resume touring across America in March and once again from August into November. Earlier this month, Bruce dealt with a health issue that forced him and the band to reschedule their 2023 Canadian tour to 2024 dates.

When do Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 19
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 28
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 31
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Apr 4
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 12
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Apr 15
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Apr 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at JMA Wireless Dome
JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, NY
Apr 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
May 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Boucher Road Playing Fields
Boucher Road Playing Fields Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 12
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Nowlan Park
Nowlan Park Kilkenny, County Kilkenny, Ireland
May 16
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Pairc Ui Chaoimh Cork, County Cork, Ireland
May 19
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
May 22
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Orange Vélodrome
Orange Vélodrome Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
May 28
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Prague Airport Letňany
Prague Airport Letňany Czechia
Jun 1
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Stadio San Siro
Stadio San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 3
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Stadio San Siro
Stadio San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 12
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 14
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Civitas Metropolitan Stadium Madrid, MD, Spain
Jun 20
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 27
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Goffertpark
Goffertpark Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 2
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Heinz von Heiden Arena
Heinz von Heiden Arena Hanover, Germany
Jul 9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jul 12
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Olympic Stadium
Olympic Stadium Helsinki, Finland
Jul 15
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
Jul 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
Jul 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Dokken
Dokken Bergen, Vestland, Norway
Jul 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 15
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Sep 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Oriole Park At Camden Yards
Oriole Park At Camden Yards Baltimore, MD
Oct 31
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Centre Bell
Rescheduled
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 3
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 6
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Scotiabank Arena
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 9
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Canadian Tire Centre
Rescheduled
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Nov 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Canada Life Centre
Rescheduled
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 16
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Scotiabank Saddledome
Rescheduled
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 19
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Rogers Place
Rescheduled
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 22
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Rogers Arena
Rescheduled
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bruce Springsteen on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bruce Springsteen's Zumic artist page.

1
286
artists
Bruce Springsteen
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
February 14, 2023
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tick...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Bruce Springsteen
2
1056
image for article Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 24, 2022
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Set 2023 Tour Dates: Tick...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Bruce Springsteen
2
1785
image for article Bruce Springsteen Sets 2021 NYC Residency Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 11, 2021
Bruce Springsteen Sets 2021 NYC Residency Dates: Tickets Now On S...
Tickets Classic Rock Rock Bruce Springsteen
2
862
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart