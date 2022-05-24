Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced 2023 tour dates. At this time, 19 European concerts are set from April into July. Concert details for North America, the UK, and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

These will be Springsteen & The E Street Band's first concerts since 2016-2017 tour which featured The River. Since then, Bruce has exclusively performed solo, racking up over 260 shows on Broadway. In 2019, he released an orchestral album called Western Stars, and in 2019-2020 reunited with E Street for an excellent folk rock album, Letter To You, their first new material together since 2014.

When do Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 1. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information

Right now, The E Street Band members are Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone), and Charlie Giordano (keyboard). For more, check out Bruce Springsteen's Zumic artist page.