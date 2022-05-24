View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

World tour in North America and Europe
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 24, 2022

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced 2023 tour dates. At this time, 19 European concerts are set from April into July. Concert details for North America, the UK, and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

These will be Springsteen & The E Street Band's first concerts since 2016-2017 tour which featured The River. Since then, Bruce has exclusively performed solo, racking up over 260 shows on Broadway. In 2019, he released an orchestral album called Western Stars, and in 2019-2020 reunited with E Street for an excellent folk rock album, Letter To You, their first new material together since 2014.

When do Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 1. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 5
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 7
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at RDS Arena
RDS Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
May 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parco Urbano G. Bassani
Parco Urbano G. Bassani Ferrara, Italy
May 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Circus Maximus
Circus Maximus Roma, Lazio, Italy
May 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Evenemententerrein Megaland
Evenemententerrein Megaland Landgraaf, Netherlands
Jun 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Letzigrund Stadion
Letzigrund Stadion Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 21
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Merkur Spielarena
Merkur Spielarena Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 24
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Gamle Ullevi
Gamle Ullevi Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 26
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Gamle Ullevi
Gamle Ullevi Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jun 30
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Voldsløkka Stadion
Voldsløkka Stadion Oslo, Norway
Jul 11
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 13
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Parken Stadium
Parken Stadium København, Denmark
Jul 15
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jul 18
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria
Jul 23
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, Germany
Jul 25
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza
Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Monza, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information

Right now, The E Street Band members are Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals), Jake Clemons (saxophone), and Charlie Giordano (keyboard). For more, check out Bruce Springsteen's Zumic artist page.

