Bruce Springsteen Sets 2021 NYC Residency Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020, it also closed down all Broadway performances. Now that a vaccine is widely available and restrictions are easing, 'The Great White Way' plans to return this September. Leading the charge is Bruce Springsteen, who plans to resume his Broadway residency this month at the St. James Theatre. Previously, he had been performing at the smaller Walter Kerr Theatre.

At this time, 30 performances are scheduled from June into September. The Boss first began holding Broadway residency shows in 2017. It has become one of the hottest tickets, while earning a Tony award in 2018 and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (and a win for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special) in 2019 for the version of the show which is available on Netflix.

In related news, Bruce said he will be touring with the E Street Band in 2022 during a recent SiriusXM interview (transcribed by fansite Backstreets). He explained that the plan was to take time off and then tour with the band next year, but he changed his mind about returning to Broadway:

I knew we were going to tour with the band next year... so I said ‘Maybe I’ll take the time off.’ ... I had a friend who got so enthusiastic about it to me that he talked me into it sitting on my couch one night. The next day I said, ‘Ok, we’ll do some shows.’ It really came around kind of casually. It will be just nice to be back there again hope we can lend a hand.”

Wait, is that a new verse to "Rosalita"?

When do Bruce Springsteen 2021 Broadway tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Direct ticketing will be handled exclusively through SeatGeek. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

