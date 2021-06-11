View all results for 'alt'
Bruce Springsteen Sets 2021 NYC Residency Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'Springsteen on Broadway' moves to the St. James Theatre
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 11, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live music industry in March 2020, it also closed down all Broadway performances. Now that a vaccine is widely available and restrictions are easing, 'The Great White Way' plans to return this September. Leading the charge is Bruce Springsteen, who plans to resume his Broadway residency this month at the St. James Theatre. Previously, he had been performing at the smaller Walter Kerr Theatre.

At this time, 30 performances are scheduled from June into September. The Boss first began holding Broadway residency shows in 2017. It has become one of the hottest tickets, while earning a Tony award in 2018 and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (and a win for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special) in 2019 for the version of the show which is available on Netflix.

Bruce Springsteen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 26
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jun 29
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jun 30
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 1
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 2
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 3
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 6
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 7
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre New York
St. James Theatre New York New York, NY
Jul 7
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 8
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 9
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 10
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 13
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 14
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 15
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 16
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Jul 17
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 17
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 18
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 19
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 20
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 24
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 25
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 26
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 27
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 28
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Aug 31
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Sep 1
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Sep 2
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Sep 3
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY
Sep 4
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre
St. James Theatre New York, NY

Bruce Springsteen All Tour Dates and Tickets

In related news, Bruce said he will be touring with the E Street Band in 2022 during a recent SiriusXM interview (transcribed by fansite Backstreets). He explained that the plan was to take time off and then tour with the band next year, but he changed his mind about returning to Broadway:

I knew we were going to tour with the band next year... so I said ‘Maybe I’ll take the time off.’ ... I had a friend who got so enthusiastic about it to me that he talked me into it sitting on my couch one night. The next day I said, ‘Ok, we’ll do some shows.’ It really came around kind of casually. It will be just nice to be back there again hope we can lend a hand.”

Wait, is that a new verse to "Rosalita"?

When do Bruce Springsteen 2021 Broadway tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Direct ticketing will be handled exclusively through SeatGeek. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bruce Springsteen on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with the Walter Kerr Theatre, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bruce Springsteen Zumic artist page.

