Bruno Mars Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bruno Mars just announced he will be doing a 10-show Las Vegas residency in early 2023.

The newly added concerts are set at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in January and February. Before then, Mars will ring in the New Year at the same venue with concerts on December 30 and 31. Since he started doing these residency shows in 2016, he has played over 40 dates at Park MGM venues in Vegas, Maryland, and Boston.

This week, Bruno is performing in Japan. He's got a December festival performance at Sound System in Saudi Arabia and a February date in Lincoln, California (north of Sacramento). Over the past couple of years, he has focused most of his time as a performer on the Silk Sonic project co-starring Anderson .Paak.

When do Bruno Mars 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio begin October 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

