View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bruno Mars Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas residency, plus shows in Japan, Saudi Arabia
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published October 26, 2022

Bruno Mars just announced he will be doing a 10-show Las Vegas residency in early 2023.

The newly added concerts are set at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in January and February. Before then, Mars will ring in the New Year at the same venue with concerts on December 30 and 31. Since he started doing these residency shows in 2016, he has played over 40 dates at Park MGM venues in Vegas, Maryland, and Boston.

This week, Bruno is performing in Japan. He's got a December festival performance at Sound System in Saudi Arabia and a February date in Lincoln, California (north of Sacramento). Over the past couple of years, he has focused most of his time as a performer on the Silk Sonic project co-starring Anderson .Paak.

When do Bruno Mars 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begin as early as October 28. Presales fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio begin October 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruno Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 27
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Tokyo Dome
Tokyo Dome Bunkyō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Dec 1
to
Dec 3
Sound Storm Festival
Sound Storm Festival at MDLBEAST Soundstorm
MDLBEAST Soundstorm Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia
Dec 30
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Dec 31
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jan 25
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 8
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 10
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 14
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at The Venue - CA
The Venue - CA Lincoln, CA

We recommend following Bruno Mars on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Bruno Mars, check out his Zumic artist page.

1
546
artists
Bruno Mars
genres
Funk Pop Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bruno Mars Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
June 3, 2022
Bruno Mars Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Funk Pop Soul Bruno Mars
2
1368
image for article Silk Sonic Extend 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 12, 2022
Silk Sonic Extend 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets R&B Anderson .Paak Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals Bruno Mars Silk Sonic
2
7851
image for article Bruno Mars Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 21, 2021
Bruno Mars Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Funk Pop Soul Bruno Mars
2
2295
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart