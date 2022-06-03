View all results for 'alt'
Bruno Mars Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Headlining solo dates in addition to Silk Sonic tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 3, 2022

This week, Bruno Mars added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

In August, Bruno rejoins Anderson .Paak for Silk Sonic residency concerts in Las Vegas. In mid-September, Bruno performs a three-night run at the MGM Music Hall in Boston. The newly added shows are planned for September at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Bruno Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 3
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 6
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 10
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 13
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 16
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 18
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Aug 19
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak
Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Sep 1
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 2
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
Sep 7
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 9
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 11
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
When do Bruno Mars 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bruno Mars on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Bruno Mars, check out his Zumic artist page.

