Bruno Mars Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

This week, Bruno Mars added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

In August, Bruno rejoins Anderson .Paak for Silk Sonic residency concerts in Las Vegas. In mid-September, Bruno performs a three-night run at the MGM Music Hall in Boston. The newly added shows are planned for September at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Bruno Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

