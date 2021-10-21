View all results for 'alt'
Bruno Mars Plans 2021 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Four nights at the Dolby Live Park MGM Theater
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 21, 2021

Pop R&B superstar Bruno Mars has added 2021 Las Vegas concert dates to his schedule.

The newly announced concerts are set for December 17 & 18 and a New Years run on December 30 & 31 at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. The venue has hosted Bruno many times before, beginning in 2018. At this time, these are the only performances Mars has on his schedule.

Bruno Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Bruno Mars 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 22. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin October 21. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on with Bruno in Sin City, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Bruno Mars on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

In related news, the Evening with Silk Sonic album from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is slated to be released on November 12. Listen to the singles "Skate" and "Leave The Door Open." For more on Bruno Mars, check out his Zumic artist page.

artists
Bruno Mars
genres
Funk Pop Soul
сomments
image for artist Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars
2
1
3
