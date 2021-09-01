Bruno Mars Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The COVID-19 Delta variant has definitely put a damper on live music plans as we head into the end of 2021, but that's not stopping Bruno Mars from planning a few big casino concerts.

The R&B Pop hit-maker has added four October tour dates to his schedule: October 1 and 2 at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, and then October 9 and 10 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions for these concerts.

When do Bruno Mars 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale for the Las Vegas shows begin September 1 and September 2 for the Maryland events. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bruno Mars All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bruno Mars on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

In related news, the Evening with Silk Sonic album from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is slated for a January 2022 release, as the duo shared in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. Listen to the singles "Skate" and "Leave The Door Open."

For more on Bruno Mars, check out his Zumic artist page.