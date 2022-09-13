View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bryan Adams Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe, North America, Las Vegas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2022

Bryan Adams added 2023 tour dates to his schedule. Billed in tandem with his most recent album, 2021's So Happy It Hurts, six newly planned concerts are set at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas in late January and early February.

Next month, Bryan is touring his homeland of Canada before a 15-date tour of Europe from November into December. The pop-rock hit maker has played 60 shows so far in 2022, with another 40 booked into April of 2023.

When do Bryan Adams 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 16. Presales for fan club begin September 14. American Express cardholder and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BRYANVEGAS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bryan Adams All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 5
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 7
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 8
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Leon's Centre
Leon's Centre Kingston, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Kitchener, ON, Canada
Oct 12
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Meridian Centre
Meridian Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Meridian Centre
Meridian Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 17
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Sudbury Arena
Sudbury Arena Sudbury, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Peterborough Memorial Centre
Peterborough Memorial Centre Peterborough, ON, Canada
Nov 2
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 4
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 5
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 5
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 6
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 8
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Enmax Centre
Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Nov 9
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 11
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 11
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Prospera Place
Prospera Place Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 23
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 24
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Lotto Arena
Lotto Arena Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 26
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Nov 28
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Rescheduled
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Nov 29
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Dec 1
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria
Dec 3
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Dec 4
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Stožice Stadium
Stožice Stadium Ljubljana, Slovenia
Dec 5
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Zoppas Arena
Zoppas Arena Conegliano, Veneto, Italy
Dec 6
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Parcheggio Palaeur
Parcheggio Palaeur Rome, Lazio, Italy
Dec 8
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Nelson Mandela Forum
Nelson Mandela Forum Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Dec 10
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
Rescheduled
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Dec 11
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at LANXESS Arena
Rescheduled
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Dec 12
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Dome de Paris - Palais des sports
Dome de Paris - Palais des sports Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 14
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at O2 Arena - London
Rescheduled
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Stagecoach Music Festival
Stagecoach Music Festival at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA

We recommend following Bryan Adams on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bryan Adams Zumic artist page.

1
209
artists
Bryan Adams
genres
Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bryan Adams Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 26, 2022
Bryan Adams Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Presale Code & On-Sale ...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Bryan Adams
2
603
image for article Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 29, 2019
Bryan Adams and Billy Idol Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale C...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Billy Idol Bryan Adams
2
1488
image for article Bryan Adams Plans 2018 'The Ultimate Tour' Dates For the UK and Ireland: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 13, 2017
Bryan Adams Plans 2018 'The Ultimate Tour' Dates For the UK and I...
Tickets Pop Rock Rock Singer-Songwriter Bryan Adams Ireland United Kingdom
1
1727
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart