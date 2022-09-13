Bryan Adams Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bryan Adams added 2023 tour dates to his schedule. Billed in tandem with his most recent album, 2021's So Happy It Hurts, six newly planned concerts are set at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas in late January and early February.
Next month, Bryan is touring his homeland of Canada before a 15-date tour of Europe from November into December. The pop-rock hit maker has played 60 shows so far in 2022, with another 40 booked into April of 2023.
When do Bryan Adams 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 16. Presales for fan club begin September 14. American Express cardholder and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is BRYANVEGAS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bryan Adams All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 5
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 7
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Oct 8
Leon's Centre
Kingston, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Kitchener Memorial Auditorium
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Oct 12
Tribute Communities Centre
Oshawa, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Meridian Centre
St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Meridian Centre
St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Oct 17
Sudbury Arena
Sudbury, ON, Canada
Oct 18
Peterborough Memorial Centre
Peterborough, ON, Canada
Nov 2
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Nov 4
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 5
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 5
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 6
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 8
Enmax Centre
Lethbridge, AB, Canada
Nov 9
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 11
Prospera Place
Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 11
Prospera Place
Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 23
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 24
Lotto Arena
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Nov 26
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Nov 28
Rescheduled
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Nov 29
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Dec 1
Olympiahalle
Innsbruck, Tirol, Austria
Dec 3
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Dec 4
Stožice Stadium
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Dec 5
Zoppas Arena
Conegliano, Veneto, Italy
Dec 6
Parcheggio Palaeur
Rome, Lazio, Italy
Dec 8
Nelson Mandela Forum
Firenze, Toscana, Italy
Dec 10
Rescheduled
Arena Nürnberger Versicherung
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Dec 11
Rescheduled
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Dec 12
Dome de Paris - Palais des sports
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 14
Rescheduled
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 25
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 3
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Encore Theater at Wynn
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 29
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
We recommend following Bryan Adams on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Bryan Adams Zumic artist page.