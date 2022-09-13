Bryan Adams Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bryan Adams added 2023 tour dates to his schedule. Billed in tandem with his most recent album, 2021's So Happy It Hurts, six newly planned concerts are set at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas in late January and early February.

Next month, Bryan is touring his homeland of Canada before a 15-date tour of Europe from November into December. The pop-rock hit maker has played 60 shows so far in 2022, with another 40 booked into April of 2023.

When do Bryan Adams 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 16. Presales for fan club begin September 14. American Express cardholder and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BRYANVEGAS. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bryan Adams on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

