Bryson Tiller Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bryson Tiller announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as Back and I’m Better with a Back To The Future vibe. Bryson's last headlining tour was 2017's Set It Off.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The opening act for the new dates will be DJ Nitrane. The R&B star also has an opening slot for NAV in April and festival performances booked.

When do Bryson Tiller 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin March 22. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bryson Tiller All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bryson Tiller on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Bryson was included on Diddy's track "Gotta Move On" and released his solo single, "Outside." For more, check out Bryson Tiller's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 21, 2023 at 11:18 am ET.