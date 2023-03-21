View all results for 'alt'
Bryson Tiller Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back and I’m Better' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 21, 2023

Bryson Tiller announced 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as Back and I’m Better with a Back To The Future vibe. Bryson's last headlining tour was 2017's Set It Off.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in May and June. The opening act for the new dates will be DJ Nitrane. The R&B star also has an opening slot for NAV in April and festival performances booked.

When do Bryson Tiller 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin March 22. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bryson Tiller Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 18
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 20
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Bryson Tiller All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 11
NAV, RealestK, SoFaygo, and Bryson Tiller
NAV, RealestK, SoFaygo, and Bryson Tiller at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
May 4
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 6
Lovers & Friends Festival
Lovers & Friends Festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 8
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 10
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 11
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 13
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
May 15
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 17
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 21
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 23
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 25
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 26
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 28
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
May 29
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 31
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 1
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jun 2
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 4
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 6
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 7
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jun 10
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Jun 12
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Wireless Festival
Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bryson Tiller on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Bryson was included on Diddy's track "Gotta Move On" and released his solo single, "Outside." For more, check out Bryson Tiller's Zumic artist page.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 21, 2023 at 11:18 am ET.

1
2897
artists
Bryson Tiller
genres
Hip Hop Hip Hop Soul R&B Soul Trap
сomments
image for artist Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller
May
18
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May
20
Bryson Tiller and DJ Nitrane
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
