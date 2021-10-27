BTS Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-pop superstars BTS have added 2021 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Permission to Dance on Stage.

Last month, the group revealed dates at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. This week, BTS announced four new shows at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. These will be the group's first public concerts since 2019. BTS originally scheduled a Map of the Soul world tour for 2020 but had to cancel those dates due to COVID-19 concerns.

When do BTS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 27 at 6pm ET. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

BTS All Tour Dates and Tickets

