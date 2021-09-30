BTS Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-pop superstars BTS have added 2021 tour dates to their schedule, billed as Permission to Dance on Stage.

The newly announced dates are planned at the brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. These will be the group's first public concerts since 2019. BTS originally scheduled a Map of the Soul world tour for 2020 but had to cancel those dates due to COVID-19 concerns.

When do BTS 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 9. Fans who previously purchased VIP tickets to their Map of the Soul shows will have first access to tickets on October 5. For those who did not purchase VIP tickets, fans will have access to tickets beginning October 6. Presales for BTS fan club members begin October 7. General Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on October 2.

Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

BTS All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following BTS on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this week, BTS shared a collaborative music video with Coldplay for the new song "My Universe." For more, check out the BTS Zumic artist page.