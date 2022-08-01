View all results for 'alt'
Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Backroads Blues Festival' with Buddy Guy and 'Kingfish' Ingram
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2022

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy have announced 2022 tour dates together, billed as the KWS Backroads Blues Festival.

At this time, six newly planned concerts are set for this August in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia. The opening act for the new dates will be Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

At 86 years old, blues great Buddy Guy continues to be a road warrior with over 25 performances remaining for the year. He plans to tour North America into October and has two Australian dates in April. Kenny Wayne Shepherd has over 15 shows lined up, including concerts with ZZ Top, Joe Bonamassa, and Samantha Fish.

Buddy Guy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, and Sonny Landreth
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, and Sonny Landreth at Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale, FL
Aug 5
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, and Sonny Landreth
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, and Sonny Landreth at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Aug 6
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 7
Buddy Guy and Todd Park Mohr
Buddy Guy and Todd Park Mohr at Canal Shores Golf Course
Canal Shores Golf Course Evanston, IL
Aug 12
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Aug 13
Backroads Blues Festival
Backroads Blues Festival at Bold Point Park
Bold Point Park East Providence, RI
Aug 14
Backroads Blues Festival
Backroads Blues Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 16
Backroads Blues Festival
Backroads Blues Festival at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 18
Backroads Blues Festival
Backroads Blues Festival at Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield Symphony Hall Springfield, MA
Aug 19
Buddy Guy and Kingfish
Buddy Guy and Kingfish at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Aug 20
Backroads Blues Festival
Backroads Blues Festival at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
Aug 21
Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Big Blues Bender
Big Blues Bender at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino Reno, NV
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Music at the Intersection
Music at the Intersection at Music at the Intersection
Music at the Intersection St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt at Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM
Sep 15
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, The Goners, and Sonny Landreth
Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, The Goners, and Sonny Landreth at Pikes Peak Center
Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 16
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival
Telluride Blues and Brews Festival at Telluride Town Park
Telluride Town Park Telluride, CO
Sep 18
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 21
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Sep 22
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt
Buddy Guy and John Hiatt at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 24
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 25
Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Tom Hambridge
Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Tom Hambridge at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Oct 7
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
McKnight Center for the Performing Arts Stillwater, OK
Oct 30
Buddy
Buddy at Village Underground
Village Underground London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Buddy
Buddy at YES (The Pink Room)
YES (The Pink Room) Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 12
Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
When do Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Zumic artist pages.

