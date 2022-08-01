Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy have announced 2022 tour dates together, billed as the KWS Backroads Blues Festival.
At this time, six newly planned concerts are set for this August in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia. The opening act for the new dates will be Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.
At 86 years old, blues great Buddy Guy continues to be a road warrior with over 25 performances remaining for the year. He plans to tour North America into October and has two Australian dates in April. Kenny Wayne Shepherd has over 15 shows lined up, including concerts with ZZ Top, Joe Bonamassa, and Samantha Fish.
Buddy Guy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 4
Au-Rene Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Aug 5
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Clearwater, FL
Aug 6
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Aug 7
Canal Shores Golf Course
Evanston, IL
Aug 12
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Aug 13
Bold Point Park
East Providence, RI
Aug 14
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 16
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 18
Springfield Symphony Hall
Springfield, MA
Aug 19
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
Aug 20
Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Roanoke, VA
Aug 21
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Portsmouth, VA
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 26
Catch A Rising Star At Silver Legacy Casino
Reno, NV
Sep 10
to
Sep 11
Music at the Intersection
St. Louis, MO
Sep 14
Santa Fe Opera
Santa Fe, NM
Sep 15
Pikes Peak Center
Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Telluride Town Park
Telluride, CO
Sep 18
Red Butte Garden
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 21
Crest Theatre
Sacramento, CA
Sep 22
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Sep 24
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Sep 25
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Oct 7
McKnight Center for the Performing Arts
Stillwater, OK
Oct 30
Village Underground
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
YES (The Pink Room)
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Palais Theatre
Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 12
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
When do Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Zumic artist pages.