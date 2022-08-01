Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Buddy Guy have announced 2022 tour dates together, billed as the KWS Backroads Blues Festival.

At this time, six newly planned concerts are set for this August in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia. The opening act for the new dates will be Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

At 86 years old, blues great Buddy Guy continues to be a road warrior with over 25 performances remaining for the year. He plans to tour North America into October and has two Australian dates in April. Kenny Wayne Shepherd has over 15 shows lined up, including concerts with ZZ Top, Joe Bonamassa, and Samantha Fish.

When do Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

