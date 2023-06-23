Buddy Guy Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Legendary blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Buddy Guy has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Damn Right Farewell.
New North American tour dates are planned from August into November. Opening acts on select dates include Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Gales, Ally Venable, Tom Hambridge, Samantha Fish, King Solomon Hicks, Vintage Trouble, Jimmie Vaughan, Bobby Rush, Los Lobos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, or George Benson. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup in your city.
Buddy Guy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 24
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Rochester, MI
Jun 25
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jun 29
to
Jul 8
Quartier des spectacles
Montreal, QC, Canada
Jul 1
to
Jul 4
Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Portland, OR
Jul 4
to
Jul 9
Cognac Public Garden
Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Ahoy
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 8
Jardin Public
Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jul 16
Kongresove Centrum
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 19
Amps National Park
Caesarea, Haifa District, Israel
Jul 20
Heichal Hatarbut - Charles Bronfman Auditorium
Tel Aviv, Israel
Jul 28
Sandia Casino Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 29
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 1
Reynolds Hall
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 3
Mechanics Bank Theater
Bakersfield, CA
Aug 4
Weill Hall At Green Music Center
Rohnert Park, CA
Aug 5
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Aug 9
First Interstate Center for the Arts
Spokane, WA
Aug 10
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Aug 17
Morris Performing Arts Center
South Bend, IN
Aug 18
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 19
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 23
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Sep 2
Pearl River Resort
Philadelphia, MS
Sep 6
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 8
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
Red Butte Garden
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 15
Cadence Bank Arena
Tupelo, MS
Sep 16
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Sep 17
Charleston Gaillard Center
Charleston, SC
Sep 23
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28
Palace Theatre
Greensburg, PA
Sep 29
The Lyric Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Sep 30
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
Oct 1
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Concord, NH
Oct 4
Chevalier Theater
Medford, MA
Oct 6
Parx Casino and Racing
Bensalem, PA
Oct 7
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Oct 8
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Oct 10
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Oct 12
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Oct 13
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Oct 14
Penn's Peak
Jim Thorpe, PA
Oct 17
Dominion Energy Center
Richmond, VA
Oct 20
St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage
St Augustine, FL
Oct 22
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Oct 25
Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mobile, AL
Oct 26
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery, AL
Oct 27
Alabama Theatre
Birmingham, AL
Oct 28
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Cherokee, NC
Nov 2
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport, LA
Nov 3
Oaklawn Park
Hot Springs, AR
Nov 8
Virginia Theatre
Champaign, IL
Nov 10
Taft Theatre
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 11
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Roanoke, VA
Nov 12
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilmington, NC
Nov 15
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Nov 16
Temple Theatre
Saginaw, MI
Nov 17
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Nov 20
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
When do Buddy Guy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Buddy Guy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Buddy Guy's Zumic artist page.