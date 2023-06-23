Buddy Guy Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Legendary blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Buddy Guy has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Damn Right Farewell.

New North American tour dates are planned from August into November. Opening acts on select dates include Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Gales, Ally Venable, Tom Hambridge, Samantha Fish, King Solomon Hicks, Vintage Trouble, Jimmie Vaughan, Bobby Rush, Los Lobos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, or George Benson. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup in your city.

Buddy Guy All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Buddy Guy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

