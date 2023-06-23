View all results for 'alt'
Buddy Guy Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Damn Right Farewell Tour' into fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2023

Legendary blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Buddy Guy has added 2023 tour dates, billed as Damn Right Farewell.

New North American tour dates are planned from August into November. Opening acts on select dates include Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Gales, Ally Venable, Tom Hambridge, Samantha Fish, King Solomon Hicks, Vintage Trouble, Jimmie Vaughan, Bobby Rush, Los Lobos, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, or George Benson. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup in your city.

Buddy Guy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 24
Buddy Guy, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and Ally Venable at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jun 25
Buddy Guy, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and Ally Venable at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jun 29
to
Jul 8
Festival International de Jazz de Montreal at Quartier des spectacles
Quartier des spectacles Montreal, QC, Canada
Jul 1
to
Jul 4
Waterfront Blues Festival at Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Tom McCall Waterfront Park Portland, OR
Jul 4
to
Jul 9
Cognac Blues Passions at Cognac Public Garden
Cognac Public Garden Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
North Sea Jazz Festival at Ahoy
Ahoy Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Jul 8
Cognac Blues Passions - Buddy Guy and Chris Isaak at Jardin Public
Jardin Public Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jul 11
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at
Jul 16
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Kongresove Centrum
Kongresove Centrum Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jul 19
Buddy Guy at Amps National Park
Amps National Park Caesarea, Haifa District, Israel
Jul 20
Buddy Guy at Heichal Hatarbut - Charles Bronfman Auditorium
Heichal Hatarbut - Charles Bronfman Auditorium Tel Aviv, Israel
Jul 28
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Sandia Casino Amphitheater
Sandia Casino Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 29
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 1
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Reynolds Hall
Reynolds Hall Las Vegas, NV
Aug 3
Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Mechanics Bank Theater
Mechanics Bank Theater Bakersfield, CA
Aug 4
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Weill Hall At Green Music Center
Weill Hall At Green Music Center Rohnert Park, CA
Aug 5
Buddy Guy and Ally Venable at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Aug 9
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at First Interstate Center for the Arts
First Interstate Center for the Arts Spokane, WA
Aug 10
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Buddy Guy at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 17
Buddy Guy at Morris Performing Arts Center
Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN
Aug 18
Indiana State Fair: Buddy Guy at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center
Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center Indianapolis, IN
Aug 19
Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, and Samantha Fish at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 23
Buddy Guy and George Benson at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Sep 2
Buddy Guy at Pearl River Resort
Pearl River Resort Philadelphia, MS
Sep 6
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 7
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 8
Buddy Guy at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
Buddy Guy at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Bourbon & Beyond Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 15
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Cadence Bank Arena
Cadence Bank Arena Tupelo, MS
Sep 16
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Sep 17
Buddy Guy at Charleston Gaillard Center
Charleston Gaillard Center Charleston, SC
Sep 23
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 24
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 28
Buddy Guy at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA
Sep 29
Buddy Guy and Bobby Rush at The Lyric Baltimore
The Lyric Baltimore Baltimore, MD
Sep 30
Buddy Guy at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Oct 1
Buddy Guy at Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre Concord, NH
Oct 3
Buddy Guy at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Oct 4
Buddy Guy at Chevalier Theater
Chevalier Theater Medford, MA
Oct 6
Buddy Guy at Parx Casino and Racing
Parx Casino and Racing Bensalem, PA
Oct 7
Buddy Guy at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Oct 8
Buddy Guy at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Oct 10
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Oct 12
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Oct 13
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Oct 14
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at Penn's Peak
Penn's Peak Jim Thorpe, PA
Oct 17
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Dominion Energy Center
Dominion Energy Center Richmond, VA
Oct 20
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage
St Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage St Augustine, FL
Oct 22
Buddy Guy and Los Lobos at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Oct 25
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Oct 26
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Montgomery Performing Arts Centre Montgomery, AL
Oct 27
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Alabama Theatre
Alabama Theatre Birmingham, AL
Oct 28
Buddy Guy and Eric Gales at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Nov 2
Buddy Guy and Ally Venable at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
Nov 3
Buddy Guy and Ally Venable at Oaklawn Park
Oaklawn Park Hot Springs, AR
Nov 6
Buddy Guy and Ally Venable at Lied Center
Lied Center Lawrence, KS
Nov 8
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Virginia Theatre
Virginia Theatre Champaign, IL
Nov 10
Buddy Guy and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at Taft Theatre
Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH
Nov 11
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center)
Berglund Center Coliseum (Formerly Roanoke Civic Center) Roanoke, VA
Nov 12
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts
Wilson Center - CFCC Humanities and Fine Arts Wilmington, NC
Nov 15
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Nov 16
Buddy Guy and Vintage Trouble at Temple Theatre
Temple Theatre Saginaw, MI
Nov 17
Buddy Guy and Tom Hambridge at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Nov 20
Buddy Guy, Tom Hambridge, and Bobby Rush at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
When do Buddy Guy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Buddy Guy on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Buddy Guy's Zumic artist page.

Sep 30
to
Sep 30
