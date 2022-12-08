View all results for 'alt'
Built to Spill Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2022

Rock veterans Built to Spill have announced 2023 tour dates.

The new headlining shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The band also has festival slots at Treefort and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. Later this month, Built to Spill will play three concerts in California.

Built to Spill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Built to Spill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 10
Built to Spill, Prism Bitch, and Blood Lemon
Built to Spill, Prism Bitch, and Blood Lemon at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Mar 22
to
Mar 26
Treefort Music Fest 2023
Treefort Music Fest 2023 at Treefort Music Festival
Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID
Mar 28
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Mar 29
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Mar 31
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Apr 1
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Apr 2
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 3
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Apr 4
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Launchpad
Launchpad Albuquerque, NM
Apr 6
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 7
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 8
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Apr 10
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 11
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Apr 12
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Apr 13
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Apr 14
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Apr 15
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Apr 16
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Apr 18
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Apr 19
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Mickey's Black Box
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Apr 20
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 21
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr 22
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr 23
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr 25
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Apr 26
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Apr 27
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Apr 28
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Mr Small's Theater
Mr Small's Theater Millvale, PA
Apr 30
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Grog Shop
Grog Shop Cleveland, OH
May 1
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Bluebird Nightclub
Bluebird Nightclub Bloomington, IN
May 2
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
May 4
Built To Spill
Built To Spill at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
May 5
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 6
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
May 7
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
May 9
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Madrid Theatre
Madrid Theatre Kansas City, MO
May 10
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
May 11
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Mesa Theater & Club
Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
May 12
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
Built to Spill
Built to Spill at Treefort Music Festival
Treefort Music Festival Boise, ID
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
When do Built to Spill 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Built to Spill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled When the Wind Forgets Your Name. For more, check out the Built to Spill Zumic artist page.

image for artist Built to Spill
Built to Spill
Apr
21
Built to Spill
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr
22
Built to Spill
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Apr
23
Built to Spill
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
