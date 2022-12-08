Built to Spill Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock veterans Built to Spill have announced 2023 tour dates.

The new headlining shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The band also has festival slots at Treefort and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. Later this month, Built to Spill will play three concerts in California.

Built to Spill All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Built to Spill 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled When the Wind Forgets Your Name. For more, check out the Built to Spill Zumic artist page.