Built to Spill Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rock veterans Built to Spill have announced 2023 tour dates.
The new headlining shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The band also has festival slots at Treefort and Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid. Later this month, Built to Spill will play three concerts in California.
Built to Spill All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 10
Pappy + Harriet's
Pioneertown, CA
Mar 22
to
Mar 26
Treefort Music Festival
Boise, ID
Mar 28
Midtown Music Hall
Bend, OR
Mar 29
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
Cornerstone - CA
Berkeley, CA
Mar 31
Cornerstone - CA
Berkeley, CA
Apr 1
Ventura Music Hall
Ventura, CA
Apr 2
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 4
Launchpad
Albuquerque, NM
Apr 6
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Apr 7
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Apr 10
Joy Theater
New Orleans, LA
Apr 12
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Apr 13
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Apr 14
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Apr 15
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Apr 18
The Athenaeum Theatre
Columbus, OH
Apr 19
Mickey's Black Box
Lititz, PA
Apr 20
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Apr 21
Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 22
Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 23
Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 25
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
Apr 26
The Sinclair Music Hall
Cambridge, MA
Apr 27
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Apr 28
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 29
Mr Small's Theater
Millvale, PA
May 1
Bluebird Nightclub
Bloomington, IN
May 2
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Kalamazoo, MI
May 5
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
May 7
Madrid Theatre
Kansas City, MO
May 9
Madrid Theatre
Kansas City, MO
May 10
Aggie Theatre
Fort Collins, CO
May 11
Mesa Theater & Club
Grand Junction, CO
May 12
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
Treefort Music Festival
Boise, ID
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
When do Built to Spill 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Built to Spill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled When the Wind Forgets Your Name. For more, check out the Built to Spill Zumic artist page.