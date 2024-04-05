View all results for 'alt'
Built to Spill Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Celebrating 30 years of 'There’s Nothing Wrong with Love'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2024

Built to Spill announced 2024 tour dates with opening act Yo La Tengo on select dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from early August into late September. For these shows, Built to Spill will celebrate the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong with Love by playing it in full. According to a post on the band's website, "For this tour we bring along the recording’s original cello player, John McMahon!"

When do Built to Spill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Built to Spill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 31
Built to Spill at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 3
Built to Spill at District Music Hall
District Music Hall Norwalk, CT
Sep 7
Built to Spill at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Built to Spill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 9
Built to Spill at Shrine Social Club
Shrine Social Club Boise, ID
Aug 10
Built to Spill at The Motor Co.
The Motor Co. Walla Walla, WA
Aug 11
Built to Spill at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Aug 13
Built to Spill at McMenamins Elks Temple
McMenamins Elks Temple Tacoma, WA
Aug 14
Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR
Aug 15
Built to Spill and Yo La Tengo at Woodland Park Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA
Aug 16
Built to Spill at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Aug 17
Built to Spill at Lewis and Clark Brewing Company
Lewis and Clark Brewing Company Helena, MT
Aug 18
Built to Spill at Pub Station - Billings
Pub Station - Billings Billings, MT
Aug 20
Built to Spill at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Aug 21
Built to Spill at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Aug 22
Built to Spill at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 23
Built to Spill at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Aug 24
Built to Spill at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Aug 25
Built to Spill at HI-FI Annex
HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN
Aug 27
Built to Spill at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Aug 28
Built to Spill at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Aug 29
Built to Spill at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 30
Built to Spill at Mr. Smalls Theatre
Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA
Aug 31
Built to Spill at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 1
Built to Spill at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 3
Built to Spill at District Music Hall
District Music Hall Norwalk, CT
Sep 4
Built to Spill at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 5
Built to Spill at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 6
Built to Spill at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Built to Spill at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 9
Built to Spill at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 11
Built to Spill at Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Cat’s Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC
Sep 12
Built to Spill at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Sep 13
Built to Spill at Grey Eagle
Grey Eagle Asheville, NC
Sep 14
Built to Spill at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Sep 16
Built to Spill at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 17
Built to Spill at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Sep 18
Built to Spill at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Sep 19
Built to Spill at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Sep 20
Built to Spill at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 21
Built to Spill at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 22
Built to Spill at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Sep 24
Built to Spill at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Sep 25
Built to Spill at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Sep 26
Built to Spill at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Sep 27
Built to Spill at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 28
Built to Spill at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Sep 29
Built to Spill at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Oct 11
to
Oct 13
Best Friends Forever Fest at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Built to Spill on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Built to Spill's Zumic artist page.

