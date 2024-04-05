Built to Spill Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Built to Spill announced 2024 tour dates with opening act Yo La Tengo on select dates.

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from early August into late September. For these shows, Built to Spill will celebrate the 30th anniversary of There’s Nothing Wrong with Love by playing it in full. According to a post on the band's website, "For this tour we bring along the recording’s original cello player, John McMahon!"

When do Built to Spill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Built to Spill All Tour Dates and Tickets

