Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium Plot 2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour in the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2024

Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium announced 2025 tour dates, billed as The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour.

Five new January and February shows are planned at arenas across the UK. "Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full," as shared in a post on Bullet for My Valentine's social media. These are the only dates both bands have scheduled at this time.

When do Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium 2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. O2 and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bullet for My Valentine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 30
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 31
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 1
Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium Zumic artist pages.

artists
Bullet for My Valentine
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Melodic Metalcore Metalcore Prog Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bullet for My Valentine
Bullet for My Valentine
