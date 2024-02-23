Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium Plot 2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium announced 2025 tour dates, billed as The Poisoned Ascendancy UK Tour.

Five new January and February shows are planned at arenas across the UK. "Both bands will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut albums by playing them in full," as shared in a post on Bullet for My Valentine's social media. These are the only dates both bands have scheduled at this time.

When do Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium 2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. O2 and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bullet for My Valentine And Trivium on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

