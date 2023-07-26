Bullet for My Valentine Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bullet for My Valentine have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening acts for the new shows will be Of Mice & Men and Vended. Before the new dates, BFMV have festival performances in Europe in the coming months.

When do Bullet for My Valentine 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bullet for My Valentine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

