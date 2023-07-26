View all results for 'alt'
Bullet for My Valentine Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with Of Mice & Men and Vended
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2023

Bullet for My Valentine have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening acts for the new shows will be Of Mice & Men and Vended. Before the new dates, BFMV have festival performances in Europe in the coming months.

When do Bullet for My Valentine 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bullet for My Valentine Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 12
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Bullet for My Valentine All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 30
to
Aug 5
Metal Days Festival at MetalDays
MetalDays Tolmin, Slovenia
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
https://en.polandrockfestival.pl/ at Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield
Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield Czaplinek, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland
Aug 4
to
Aug 13
Lokerse Feesten at Lokerse Feesten
Lokerse Feesten Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 9
to
Aug 12
Leyendas Del Rock at Leyendas del Rock Festival
Leyendas del Rock Festival San Vicente del Raspeig, VC, Spain
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Motocultor Festival at Hébergement Kérampuilh
Hébergement Kérampuilh Carhaix-Plouguer, Bretagne, France
Sep 15
to
Sep 16
Lake Rock Festival at Salzburgarena
Salzburgarena Salzburg, Austria
Oct 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 12
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Oct 13
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 15
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Oct 17
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 18
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 19
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 21
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 22
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 24
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 26
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 28
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
Oct 29
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 31
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 1
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 2
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Nov 4
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Nov 5
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 7
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 8
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Nov 10
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bullet for My Valentine on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bullet for My Valentine's Zumic artist page.

artists
Bullet for My Valentine
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Melodic Metalcore Metalcore Thrash metal
Bullet for My Valentine
Oct
12
Bullet for My Valentine, Of Mice & Men, and Vended
Terminal 5 New York, NY
