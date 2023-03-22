Bully Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bully have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Lucky For You. The LP is scheduled for release on June 2.

The newly planned shows are set from June into September at venues across North America. Before then, the band has May festival performances and headlining shows in England. In June, Bully will open thirteen shows for the Pixies North American tour.

When do Bully 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bully All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bully on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for their new song, "Days Move Slow." For more, check out Bully's Zumic artist page.