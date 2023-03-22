Bully Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bully have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Lucky For You. The LP is scheduled for release on June 2.
The newly planned shows are set from June into September at venues across North America. Before then, the band has May festival performances and headlining shows in England. In June, Bully will open thirteen shows for the Pixies North American tour.
When do Bully 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bully All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
Riverfront Park
North Charleston, SC
May 19
to
May 20
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 22
YES (Pink Room)
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Thekla
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Dead Wax Digbeth
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 28
Catton Park
Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
May 26
MOTH Club
London, England, United Kingdom
May 27
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
The Southern Café and Music Hall
Charlottesville, VA
Jun 8
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Jun 9
The Met Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 16
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Jun 20
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Jun 21
The Fillmore
New Orleans, LA
Jun 23
Bayou Music Center
Houston, TX
Jun 24
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Jun 25
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Aug 11
Off Broadway
St. Louis, MO
Aug 12
The Bottleneck
Lawrence, KS
Aug 14
Marquis Theater
Denver, CO
Aug 15
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 18
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 19
Biltmore Cabaret
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 20
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
Aug 22
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Aug 23
Teragram Ballroom
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 24
Chain Reaction
Anaheim, CA
Aug 29
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 31
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Sep 14
Raccoon Motel
Davenport, IA
Sep 15
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 17
The Loving Touch
Ferndale, MI
Sep 19
Lee's Palace
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 21
Somerville Theatre
Somerville, MA
Sep 22
The Space Ballroom
Hamden, CT
Sep 23
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bully on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for their new song, "Days Move Slow." For more, check out Bully's Zumic artist page.