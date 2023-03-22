View all results for 'alt'
Bully Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50 shows, new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2023

Bully have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Lucky For You. The LP is scheduled for release on June 2.

The newly planned shows are set from June into September at venues across North America. Before then, the band has May festival performances and headlining shows in England. In June, Bully will open thirteen shows for the Pixies North American tour.

When do Bully 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bully All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
to
Apr 16
High Water Festival
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
May 19
to
May 20
London Calling 2023
London Calling 2023 at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 22
Bully
Bully at YES (Pink Room)
YES (Pink Room) Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Bully
Bully at Thekla
Thekla Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Bully
Bully at Dead Wax Digbeth
Dead Wax Digbeth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
to
May 28
Bearded Theory
Bearded Theory at Catton Park
Catton Park Swadlincote, DBY, United Kingdom
May 26
Bully
Bully at MOTH Club
MOTH Club London, England, United Kingdom
May 27
Live At Leeds In The Park
Live At Leeds In The Park at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
to
Jun 4
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Jun 4
Bully
Bully at The Southern Café and Music Hall
The Southern Café and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA
Jun 6
Bully
Bully at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Jun 8
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 9
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 10
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 12
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 13
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 14
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 16
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 17
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jun 20
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 21
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at The Fillmore
The Fillmore New Orleans, LA
Jun 23
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Jun 24
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jun 25
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully
Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, and Bully at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Aug 10
Bully
Bully at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 11
Bully
Bully at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Aug 12
Bully
Bully at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Aug 14
Bully
Bully at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Aug 15
Bully
Bully at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 18
Bully
Bully at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 19
Bully
Bully at Biltmore Cabaret
Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 20
Bully
Bully at Aladdin Theater
Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Aug 22
Bully
Bully at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Aug 23
Bully
Bully at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Aug 24
Bully
Bully at Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA
Aug 25
Bully
Bully at Soda Bar
Soda Bar San Diego, CA
Aug 26
Bully
Bully at Club Congress
Club Congress Tucson, AZ
Aug 28
Bully
Bully at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Aug 29
Bully
Bully at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 31
Bully
Bully at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 14
Bully
Bully at Raccoon Motel
Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA
Sep 15
Bully
Bully at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 16
Bully
Bully at X-RAY ARCADE
X-RAY ARCADE Cudahy, WI
Sep 17
Bully
Bully at The Loving Touch
The Loving Touch Ferndale, MI
Sep 19
Bully
Bully at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Bully
Bully at Lark Hall
Lark Hall Albany, NY
Sep 21
Bully
Bully at Somerville Theatre
Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA
Sep 22
Bully
Bully at The Space Ballroom
The Space Ballroom Hamden, CT
Sep 23
Bully
Bully at First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 24
Bully
Bully at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bully on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for their new song, "Days Move Slow." For more, check out Bully's Zumic artist page.

Bully
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Indie Rock
