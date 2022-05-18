View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Burna Boy Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 18, 2022

Burna Boy has announced some 2022 concert dates.

The African Giant will be touring in conjunction with his upcoming album scheduled for release on June 30: Love, Damini. The newly planned shows are scheduled across large-scale North American venues in July. Sandwiched between the new dates are a number of festival appearances in seven European countries, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

When do Burna Boy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAMINI. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Burna Boy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 12
HOT 97 Summer Jam
HOT 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Burna Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 2
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona
Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 12
HOT 97 Summer Jam
HOT 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Afro Nation Portugal
Afro Nation Portugal at THE ALGARVE
THE ALGARVE Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 1
to
Jul 2
Sumol Summer Festival 2022
Sumol Summer Festival 2022 at Ericeira Camping
Ericeira Camping Ericeira, Vila Real, Portugal
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Les Ardentes
Les Ardentes at Rocourt, Liège, Belgium
Rocourt, Liège, Belgium Liège, Wallonia, Belgium
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Gopuff delivers Wireless
Gopuff delivers Wireless at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 10
Loudlive Festival
Loudlive Festival at Breepark
Breepark Breda, NB, Netherlands
Jul 17
Tipsy All White Beach Party
Tipsy All White Beach Party at Barbados
Barbados Caribbean
Jul 21
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI
Jul 22
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jul 23
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 24
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Jul 27
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 29
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 31
Burna Boy
Burna Boy at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Way Out West Festival
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Oct 1
to
Oct 2
Promiseland Festival 2022
Promiseland Festival 2022 at Doug Jennings Park
Doug Jennings Park Gold Coast, QLD, Australia

We recommend following Burna Boy on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Burna Boy's Zumic artist page.

2
199
artists
Burna Boy
genres
Afrobeat Dancehall Hip Hop Pop R&B
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Burna Boy
Burna Boy
Jun
12
HOT 97 Summer Jam
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Own It" - Stormzy ft Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Fred Gibson [YouTube Music Video]
November 22, 2019
"Own It"
Stormzy (YouTube)
Music Dancehall Pop Burna Boy Ed Sheeran Stormzy Official Music Video
2
1533
Back to top
seating chart