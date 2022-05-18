Burna Boy Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Burna Boy has announced some 2022 concert dates.

The African Giant will be touring in conjunction with his upcoming album scheduled for release on June 30: Love, Damini. The newly planned shows are scheduled across large-scale North American venues in July. Sandwiched between the new dates are a number of festival appearances in seven European countries, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

When do Burna Boy 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardholders. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DAMINI. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Burna Boy All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Burna Boy on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Burna Boy's Zumic artist page.