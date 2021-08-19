View all results for 'alt'
Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rock across southern states
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 19, 2021

Alt-rock legends Bush and Stone Temple Pilots have announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced North American concerts are scheduled from September into October at large-scale venues across the southern United States. The opening act on select dates will be Black Map or Devora. For fans who grew up in the '90s, these are sure to be nostalgic concerts with both bands playing some of their big hits. After this run of dates, STP will continue to tour American cities with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, while Bush will headline concerts through Europe in 2022.

When do Bush and Stone Temple Pilots 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 29
Ella Thompson, Bush, and Clio
Ella Thompson, Bush, and Clio at The John Curtin Hotel
The John Curtin Hotel Carlton, VIC, Australia
Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Blue Ridge Rock Fest at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 17
Bush
Bush at Silverado Resort and Spa
Silverado Resort and Spa Napa, CA
Sep 30
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Oct 1
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center El Paso, TX
Oct 3
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 5
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Oct 6
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Black Map at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Oct 8
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
WJRR Earthday Birthday Festival 2021
WJRR Earthday Birthday Festival 2021 at Tinker Field
Tinker Field Orlando, FL
Oct 11
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Oct 12
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Oct 14
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at Downstream Casino Resort
Downstream Casino Resort Quapaw, OK
Oct 15
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Oct 17
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and Devora at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 2
Bush
Bush at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Bush
Bush at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, Poland
Jun 8
Bush
Bush at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Bush
Bush at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jun 15
Bush
Bush at Skaters Palace
Skaters Palace Münster, NRW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock the Ring 2022
Rock the Ring 2022 at Autobahnkreisel Betzholz
Autobahnkreisel Betzholz Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 18
to
Jun 26
Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022
Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 19
Bush
Bush at Hall (Padova)
Hall (Padova) Padova, Veneto, Italy
Jun 20
Bush
Bush at Orion Live Club
Orion Live Club Ciampino, Lazio, Italy
Jun 21
Bush
Bush at Magazzini Generali
Magazzini Generali Milano, Lombardia, Italy

We recommend following Bush and Stone Temple Pilots on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Zumic artist pages.

artists
Bush Stone Temple Pilots
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
image for artist Bush
Bush
image for artist Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots
Oct
30
Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Orange County Fair Speedway Middletown, NY
Oct
31
Stone Temple Pilots
The Paramount Huntington, NY
