Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rock legends Bush and Stone Temple Pilots have announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced North American concerts are scheduled from September into October at large-scale venues across the southern United States. The opening act on select dates will be Black Map or Devora. For fans who grew up in the '90s, these are sure to be nostalgic concerts with both bands playing some of their big hits. After this run of dates, STP will continue to tour American cities with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, while Bush will headline concerts through Europe in 2022.

When do Bush and Stone Temple Pilots 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 20. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bush and Stone Temple Pilots on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Zumic artist pages.