Bush Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American shows with Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, Silversun Pickups
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

Veteran rockers Bush have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twenty new concerts are set at North American venues in January and February. Joining the bill on select dates will be Alice in Chains member Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and / or Silversun Pickups. Before the new dates, Bush plan to close out 2022 with headlining shows in California and Las Vegas.

When do Bush 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BUSH2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bush Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Bush and Candlebox
Bush and Candlebox at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Bush
Bush at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino Highland, CA
Dec 31
Bush
Bush at Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas, NV
Jan 28
Bush and Jerry Cantrell
Bush and Jerry Cantrell at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Jan 29
Bush and Jerry Cantrell
Bush and Jerry Cantrell at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jan 31
Bush
Bush at Grove of Anaheim
Grove of Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 1
Bush
Bush at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Feb 3
Bush
Bush at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 4
Bush
Bush at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Feb 6
Bush
Bush at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Feb 7
Bush
Bush at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Feb 9
Bush
Bush at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 10
Bush
Bush at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Feb 11
Bush
Bush at The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino
The Vine at Del Lago Resort and Casino Waterloo, NY
Feb 14
Bush and Candlebox
Bush and Candlebox at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Feb 15
Bush and Candlebox
Bush and Candlebox at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Feb 17
Bush and Candlebox
Bush and Candlebox at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 18
Bush and Candlebox
Bush and Candlebox at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Feb 20
Bush
Bush at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 22
Bush
Bush at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
Feb 24
Bush
Bush at Firekeepers Casino
Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI
Feb 25
Bush and Silversun Pickups
Bush and Silversun Pickups at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Feb 26
Bush
Bush at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO

We recommend following Bush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In October, Bush released a new album titled The Art of Survival. For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush Zumic artist page.

artists
Bush
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
image for artist Bush
Bush
Feb
18
Bush and Candlebox
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
