Bush Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Bush have announced 2023 tour dates.

Twenty new concerts are set at North American venues in January and February. Joining the bill on select dates will be Alice in Chains member Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, and / or Silversun Pickups. Before the new dates, Bush plan to close out 2022 with headlining shows in California and Las Vegas.

When do Bush 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BUSH2023. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

In October, Bush released a new album titled The Art of Survival. For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush Zumic artist page.