Bush Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Bush announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, LOADED - The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.

New concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. Joining the bill as opening acts will be like-minded artists Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains) and Candlebox. Befitting the Loaded Tour moniker, at least one more opening act is expected to be announced later.

When do Bush 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOADED. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush Zumic artist page.