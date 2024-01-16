Bush Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Bush announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, LOADED - The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.
New concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. Joining the bill as opening acts will be like-minded artists Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains) and Candlebox. Befitting the Loaded Tour moniker, at least one more opening act is expected to be announced later.
When do Bush 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is LOADED. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Bush Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 21
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 26
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 27
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Jul 31
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 1
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 3
Copeland Park
La Crosse, WI
Aug 4
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 6
McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 7
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 9
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Aug 10
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 13
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 14
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 16
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 17
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Aug 19
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 21
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 24
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 26
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Aug 27
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 30
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Sep 1
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Sep 4
Freeman Coliseum
San Antonio, TX
Sep 5
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 7
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Sep 8
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 11
Bakkt Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
Sep 14
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 15
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush Zumic artist page.