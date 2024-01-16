View all results for 'alt'
Bush Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 16, 2024

Veteran rockers Bush announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, LOADED - The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.

New concerts are set at large-scale North American venues from July into September. Joining the bill as opening acts will be like-minded artists Jerry Cantrell (of Alice in Chains) and Candlebox. Befitting the Loaded Tour moniker, at least one more opening act is expected to be announced later.

When do Bush 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LOADED. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bush Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 21
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Bush All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 26
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 27
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 31
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 1
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 3
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Copeland Park
Copeland Park La Crosse, WI
Aug 4
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 6
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 7
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 9
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Aug 10
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 13
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 14
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 16
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 17
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 19
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 23
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 24
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 26
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 27
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 30
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Sep 1
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 4
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Sep 5
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 7
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 8
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 11
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Bakkt Theater
Bakkt Theater Las Vegas, NV
Sep 13
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
Sep 14
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 15
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Bush Zumic artist page.

Bush
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
Bush
Aug
21
Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
