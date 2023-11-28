Busta Rhymes Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Busta Rhymes announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Blockbusta.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from mid-March into late April. Joining him will be frequent sidemen DJ Scratchator and Spliff Star — who has been called one of the best hype men in hip hop by Vibe and Complex. Busta recently wrapped a tour of Scotland and the UK.

When do Busta Rhymes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

