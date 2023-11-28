View all results for 'alt'
Busta Rhymes Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip hop across North America
Published November 28, 2023

Busta Rhymes announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Blockbusta.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast from mid-March into late April. Joining him will be frequent sidemen DJ Scratchator and Spliff Star — who has been called one of the best hype men in hip hop by Vibe and Complex. Busta recently wrapped a tour of Scotland and the UK.

When do Busta Rhymes 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Busta Rhymes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 13
Busta Rhymes at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 15
Busta Rhymes at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 16
Busta Rhymes at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 17
Busta Rhymes at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Mar 19
Busta Rhymes at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar 20
Busta Rhymes at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 22
Busta Rhymes at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Mar 24
Busta Rhymes at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Mar 26
Busta Rhymes at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 28
Busta Rhymes at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 30
Busta Rhymes at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 1
Busta Rhymes at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 2
Busta Rhymes at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Apr 4
Busta Rhymes at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 5
Busta Rhymes at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 7
Busta Rhymes at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 8
Busta Rhymes at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 9
Busta Rhymes at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 11
Busta Rhymes at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 12
Busta Rhymes at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 14
Busta Rhymes at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Apr 17
Busta Rhymes at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 18
Busta Rhymes at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 21
Busta Rhymes at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Busta Rhymes on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Busta Rhymes Zumic artist page.

