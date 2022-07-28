View all results for 'alt'
Butch Walker Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New shows along with new 'Glenn' album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 28, 2022

Singer-songwriter-producer-musician Butch Walker has announced 2022 tour dates for the fall.

After the release of his upcoming album, Butch Walker as Glenn, the newly announced shows are planned at North American venues in October and November. The opening act for the new shows will be Aaron Lee Tasjan. This will be Butch's first extensive tour since 2018. Ahead of the album release, he has shared a soulful folk rock single titled "Holy Water Hangover."

Butch Walker All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Oct 17
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 18
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 21
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at House of Independents
House of Independents Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 23
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 25
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Oct 27
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at The Recher
The Recher Towson, MD
Oct 28
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Oct 29
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Nov 8
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan
Butch Walker and Aaron Lee Tasjan at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
When do Butch Walker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GLENN22. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Butch Walker on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Butch Walker as Glenn is scheduled for release on August 26. Check out the music video for "Holy Water Hangover." For more, check out Butch Walker's Zumic artist page.

