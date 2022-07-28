Butch Walker Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter-producer-musician Butch Walker has announced 2022 tour dates for the fall.

After the release of his upcoming album, Butch Walker as Glenn, the newly announced shows are planned at North American venues in October and November. The opening act for the new shows will be Aaron Lee Tasjan. This will be Butch's first extensive tour since 2018. Ahead of the album release, he has shared a soulful folk rock single titled "Holy Water Hangover."

Butch Walker All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Butch Walker 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 29. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is GLENN22. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Butch Walker on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Butch Walker as Glenn is scheduled for release on August 26. Check out the music video for "Holy Water Hangover." For more, check out Butch Walker's Zumic artist page.