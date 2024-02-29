View all results for 'alt'
Cage The Elephant Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 29, 2024

Cage The Elephant announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Neon Pill.

New concerts are set at major venues across North America from June into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Young The Giant and / or Bakar. Cage The Elephant also have a festival performance at Bonnaroo in June.

Neon Pill is scheduled for release on May 17. Listen to the new song, "Out Loud."

When do Cage The Elephant 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Discord, and Artist begin March 5. Young The Giant, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cage The Elephant All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 20
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jun 22
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 23
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 24
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 26
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 28
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jun 30
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Jul 2
Cage The Elephant and Bakar at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Jul 3
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Jul 5
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 6
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Jul 7
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jul 9
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 11
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Jul 12
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 13
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jul 15
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 2
Cage The Elephant and Bakar at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 3
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 4
Cage The Elephant and Bakar at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 7
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 8
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Aug 10
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 12
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Aug 14
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 18
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 19
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 21
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Aug 22
Cage The Elephant and Bakar at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 24
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 26
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 27
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake
Post Gazette Pavilion At Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 30
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 5
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 6
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 7
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Artpark Mainstage Theater
Artpark Mainstage Theater Lewiston, NY
Sep 9
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 10
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 12
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 13
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Sep 14
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 16
Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, and Bakar at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Sep 18
Cage The Elephant and Bakar at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cage The Elephant on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Cage The Elephant's Zumic artist page.

Tour poster by Robert Beatty
