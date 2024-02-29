Cage The Elephant Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cage The Elephant announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Neon Pill.

New concerts are set at major venues across North America from June into September. The opening acts on select dates will be Young The Giant and / or Bakar. Cage The Elephant also have a festival performance at Bonnaroo in June.

Neon Pill is scheduled for release on May 17. Listen to the new song, "Out Loud."

When do Cage The Elephant 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for Citi cardmembers, Discord, and Artist begin March 5. Young The Giant, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

