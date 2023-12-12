View all results for 'alt'
Caifanes and Café Tacvba Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

A couple of legendary Mexican rock bands announced 2024 tour dates: Caifanes and Café Tacvba. Twenty new co-headlining shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from late May into late June.

Fun fact: Both bands hail from Mexico City and Café Tacvba is named after the historic Café De Tacuba, which opened in 1912 and is still in business to this day.

When do Caifanes and Café Tacvba 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist . Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FLORECIENDO. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jun 26
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at SummerStage
SummerStage New York, NY

May 29
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
May 30
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 1
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Jun 5
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 6
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Saxe Theater - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Jun 8
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 11
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 13
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Jun 14
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Jun 15
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 16
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
Jun 18
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Jun 19
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Jun 21
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 22
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jun 26
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at SummerStage
SummerStage New York, NY
Jun 28
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 29
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 30
Caifanes and Café Tacvba at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Caifanes and Café Tacvba on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Caifanes and Café Tacvba Zumic artist pages.

