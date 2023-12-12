Caifanes and Café Tacvba Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A couple of legendary Mexican rock bands announced 2024 tour dates: Caifanes and Café Tacvba. Twenty new co-headlining shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from late May into late June.

Fun fact: Both bands hail from Mexico City and Café Tacvba is named after the historic Café De Tacuba, which opened in 1912 and is still in business to this day.

When do Caifanes and Café Tacvba 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers and Artist . Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FLORECIENDO. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

