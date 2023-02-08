CAKE Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

CAKE have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as An Evening With.

Nine newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. Cities they will perform in include San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland (Maine), Boston, New Haven, New York City, and Philadelphia. CAKE also have a festival performance at Mill Valley Music Fest in May.

When do CAKE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ARCOARENA. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following CAKE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

