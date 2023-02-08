View all results for 'alt'
CAKE Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'An Evening With CAKE' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2023

CAKE have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as An Evening With.

Nine newly planned shows are set at large-scale venues across North America in June and July. Cities they will perform in include San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland (Maine), Boston, New Haven, New York City, and Philadelphia. CAKE also have a festival performance at Mill Valley Music Fest in May.

When do CAKE 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ARCOARENA. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

CAKE Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 21
CAKE
CAKE at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

CAKE All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 13
to
May 14
Mill Valley Music Fest
Mill Valley Music Fest at Friends Field
Friends Field Mill Valley, CA
Jun 20
CAKE
CAKE at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 21
CAKE
CAKE at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 23
CAKE
CAKE at Levitt Pavilion Denver
Levitt Pavilion Denver Denver, CO
Jun 25
CAKE
CAKE at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Jul 16
CAKE
CAKE at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 18
CAKE
CAKE at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jul 19
CAKE
CAKE at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Jul 21
CAKE
CAKE at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 23
CAKE
CAKE at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA

We recommend following CAKE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out CAKE's Zumic artist page.

artists
CAKE
genres
Alt Rock Rock
image for artist CAKE
CAKE
Jul
21
CAKE
Pier 17 New York, NY
