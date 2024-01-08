CAKE Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

CAKE added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening With, eight new shows are planned at venues in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and New York in May and June. CAKE also have a festival performance at Green River in June.

When do CAKE 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Artist begin January 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MASTODONFARM. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

