CAKE Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

New shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 8, 2024

CAKE added 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening With, eight new shows are planned at venues in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, and New York in May and June. CAKE also have a festival performance at Green River in June.

When do CAKE 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Artist begin January 9. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MASTODONFARM. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

CAKE All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
CAKE at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
May 11
CAKE at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park Des Moines, IA
May 13
CAKE at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
May 14
CAKE at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
May 16
CAKE at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
May 17
CAKE at The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City
The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK
Jun 20
CAKE at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth
Cisco Brewers Portsmouth Portsmouth, NH
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds Greenfield, MA
Jun 22
CAKE at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow CAKE on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out CAKE's Zumic artist page.

artists
CAKE
genres
Alt Rock Rock
image for artist CAKE
CAKE
