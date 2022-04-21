Calum Scott Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Calum Scott added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. This brings his performances scheduled this year to 39.

The newly announced shows are set in July and August at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. According to a post on social media, Calum will perform with a full band and will perform new music as well as fan favorites. Previously, Calum shared dates European dates for September and October.

When do Calum Scott 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Calum Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

