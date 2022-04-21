Calum Scott Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Calum Scott added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. This brings his performances scheduled this year to 39.
The newly announced shows are set in July and August at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. According to a post on social media, Calum will perform with a full band and will perform new music as well as fan favorites. Previously, Calum shared dates European dates for September and October.
When do Calum Scott 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 19
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
May 27
Expo Plaza
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jul 30
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jul 31
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Aug 2
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Aug 3
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Aug 5
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Aug 6
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 7
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Aug 9
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 12
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 13
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Aug 16
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 18
Sixth & I Synagogue
Washington, DC
Aug 20
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 24
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Aug 26
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Aug 28
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Aug 30
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 31
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Sep 13
Vienna Arena
Wien, Austria
Sep 15
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Sep 16
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Sep 18
Archa Theatre
Prague, Czechia
Sep 19
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 22
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 24
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Sep 26
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, Netherlands
Sep 30
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 1
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
The Lowry
Salford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Birmingham Town Hall
, United Kingdom
Oct 6
London Palladium
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Bonus Arena
Hull, England, United Kingdom
We recommend following Calum Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
