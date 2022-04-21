View all results for 'alt'
Calum Scott Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows across North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 21, 2022

This week, Calum Scott added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. This brings his performances scheduled this year to 39.

The newly announced shows are set in July and August at mid-size North American venues from coast to coast. According to a post on social media, Calum will perform with a full band and will perform new music as well as fan favorites. Previously, Calum shared dates European dates for September and October.

When do Calum Scott 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Calum Scott All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
NDR 2 Plaza Festival
NDR 2 Plaza Festival at Expo Plaza
Expo Plaza Hannover, NDS, Germany
Jul 30
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jul 31
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 2
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 3
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Aug 5
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 6
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Aug 7
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Aug 9
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Aug 12
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 13
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 14
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Aug 16
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 18
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Aug 19
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Aug 20
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 24
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Aug 26
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 27
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Aug 28
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Aug 30
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Aug 31
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 13
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Vienna Arena
Vienna Arena Wien, Austria
Sep 15
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Sep 16
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Sep 18
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Archa Theatre
Archa Theatre Prague, Czechia
Sep 19
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Sep 20
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Metropol
Metropol Berlin, Germany
Sep 22
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 23
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Le Trianon
Le Trianon Paris, France
Sep 24
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Sep 26
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Sep 30
calum scott
calum scott at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 1
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at The Lowry
The Lowry Salford, England, United Kingdom
Oct 4
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Birmingham Town Hall
Birmingham Town Hall , United Kingdom
Oct 6
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at London Palladium
London Palladium London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Calum Scott
Calum Scott at Bonus Arena
Bonus Arena Hull, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Calum Scott on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Calum Scott's Zumic artist page.

