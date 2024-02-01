View all results for 'alt'
Camera Obscura Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ shows and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2024

Scottish indie pop group Camera Obscura announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from May into late June at venues in the UK, USA, Canada, and Mexico. Twenty-eight new concerts have been announced, and the band will perform a festival set at The Glasgow Weekender in August.

Camera Obscura also plan to release a new album on May 3 titled Look To The East, Look To The West. Watch the music video for the new song, "Big Love."

Camera Obscura Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 2
Camera Obscura at The Trades Club
The Trades Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
May 3
Camera Obscura at Rough Trade East
Rough Trade East England, United Kingdom
May 4
Camera Obscura at Stylus
Stylus Leeds, England, United Kingdom
May 6
Camera Obscura at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Camera Obscura at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
May 9
Camera Obscura at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
May 10
Camera Obscura at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Camera Obscura at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 29
Camera Obscura at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
May 30
Camera Obscura at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
May 31
Camera Obscura at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 1
Camera Obscura at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 3
Camera Obscura at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Camera Obscura at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jun 7
Camera Obscura at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jun 8
Camera Obscura at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Jun 10
Camera Obscura at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jun 11
Camera Obscura at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jun 12
Camera Obscura at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jun 14
Camera Obscura at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Jun 15
Camera Obscura at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Jun 17
Camera Obscura at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jun 18
Camera Obscura at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Jun 19
Camera Obscura at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jun 20
Camera Obscura at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Jun 22
Camera Obscura at Foro Indie Rocks
Foro Indie Rocks Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 23
Camera Obscura at Foro Indie Rocks
Foro Indie Rocks Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 24
Camera Obscura at Foro Indie Rocks
Foro Indie Rocks Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Aug 2
to
Aug 3
The Glasgow Weekender at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When do Camera Obscura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Camera Obscura on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Camera Obscura's Zumic artist page.

