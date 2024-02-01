Camera Obscura Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Scottish indie pop group Camera Obscura announced 2024 tour dates.

The new shows are planned from May into late June at venues in the UK, USA, Canada, and Mexico. Twenty-eight new concerts have been announced, and the band will perform a festival set at The Glasgow Weekender in August.

Camera Obscura also plan to release a new album on May 3 titled Look To The East, Look To The West. Watch the music video for the new song, "Big Love."

When do Camera Obscura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

