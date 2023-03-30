View all results for 'alt'
Candlebox Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ shows for 'The Long Goodbye' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 30, 2023

Candlebox have added 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as The Long Goodbye.

This year, the veteran grunge rockers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The newly planned concerts are set from May into September at North American venues. The May 5 concert in Florida will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd opening. Previously, Candlebox announced tour dates with 3 Doors Down across the USA from June into October.

Rising out of the Seattle grunge scene in 1990, Candlebox hit stardom with fan-favorite songs like "Far Behind," "You," and "Cover Me." The band took a break from 2000 to 2006, and released their most recent album, Wolves, in 2021.

Candlebox All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
to
May 7
Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally
Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 10
Candlebox
Candlebox at Victory Theatre - IN
Victory Theatre - IN Evansville, IN
Jun 11
Candlebox
Candlebox at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Jun 13
Candlebox
Candlebox at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 14
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Jun 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Jun 17
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 18
Candlebox
Candlebox at Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sweetwater Performance Pavilion Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 22
Candlebox
Candlebox at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Q Casino Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA
Jun 24
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake, MN
Jun 25
Candlebox
Candlebox at Surf Ballroom
Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, IA
Jun 28
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 29
Candlebox
Candlebox at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Jun 30
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jul 1
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 5
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at National Cherry Festival
National Cherry Festival Traverse City, MI
Jul 6
Candlebox
Candlebox at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Jul 7
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 8
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course Grantville, PA
Jul 9
Candlebox
Candlebox at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jul 13
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Jul 14
Candlebox
Candlebox at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Jul 15
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Jul 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
Jul 18
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jul 20
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel Pocatello, ID
Jul 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Centene Stadium
Centene Stadium Great Falls, MT
Jul 25
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jul 27
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 28
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 2
Candlebox
Candlebox at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Aug 3
Candlebox
Candlebox at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center Ashland, KY
Aug 4
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Corbin Arena - KY
The Corbin Arena - KY Corbin, KY
Aug 5
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 6
Candlebox
Candlebox at Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges Roanoke, VA
Aug 9
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 11
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Aug 13
Candlebox
Candlebox at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Aug 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
Aug 18
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 19
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Champions Square At Caesars Superdome
Champions Square At Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
Aug 25
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 26
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Candlebox
Candlebox at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Aug 30
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Sep 1
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Sep 2
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Sep 6
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 7
Candlebox
Candlebox at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Sep 8
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Sep 9
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Sep 13
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 15
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 16
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Mizner Park Amphitheater
Mizner Park Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Sep 20
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Sep 22
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 23
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Oct 21
3 Doors Down and Candlebox
3 Doors Down and Candlebox at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
When do Candlebox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Candlebox on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Candlebox's Zumic artist page.

