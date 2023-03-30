Candlebox Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Candlebox have added 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as The Long Goodbye.

This year, the veteran grunge rockers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The newly planned concerts are set from May into September at North American venues. The May 5 concert in Florida will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd opening. Previously, Candlebox announced tour dates with 3 Doors Down across the USA from June into October.

Rising out of the Seattle grunge scene in 1990, Candlebox hit stardom with fan-favorite songs like "Far Behind," "You," and "Cover Me." The band took a break from 2000 to 2006, and released their most recent album, Wolves, in 2021.

When do Candlebox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

