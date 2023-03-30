Candlebox Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Candlebox have added 2023 headlining tour dates, billed as The Long Goodbye.
This year, the veteran grunge rockers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The newly planned concerts are set from May into September at North American venues. The May 5 concert in Florida will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd opening. Previously, Candlebox announced tour dates with 3 Doors Down across the USA from June into October.
Rising out of the Seattle grunge scene in 1990, Candlebox hit stardom with fan-favorite songs like "Far Behind," "You," and "Cover Me." The band took a break from 2000 to 2006, and released their most recent album, Wolves, in 2021.
Candlebox All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 3
to
May 7
Frank Brown Park
Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 10
Victory Theatre - IN
Evansville, IN
Jun 11
Manchester Music Hall
Lexington, KY
Jun 13
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 14
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Jun 16
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 17
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 18
Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 21
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 22
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 23
Q Casino Back Waters Stage
Dubuque, IA
Jun 24
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Prior Lake, MN
Jun 25
Surf Ballroom
Clear Lake, IA
Jun 28
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 29
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Jun 30
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jul 1
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Jul 5
National Cherry Festival
Traverse City, MI
Jul 7
The Rose Music Center at the Heights
Huber Heights, OH
Jul 8
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Grantville, PA
Jul 9
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jul 13
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Jul 14
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
Jul 15
Pacific Amphitheatre
Costa Mesa, CA
Jul 16
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 18
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 20
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 21
Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel
Pocatello, ID
Jul 23
Centene Stadium
Great Falls, MT
Jul 25
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Jul 27
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Jul 28
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 2
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Aug 3
Paramount Arts Center
Ashland, KY
Aug 4
The Corbin Arena - KY
Corbin, KY
Aug 5
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 6
Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges
Roanoke, VA
Aug 11
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
Aug 13
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Aug 16
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
Aug 18
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 19
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 23
Champions Square At Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA
Aug 25
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 26
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Aug 30
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Sep 1
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Sep 2
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
Sep 6
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Sep 7
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Sep 8
Simmons Bank Arena
North Little Rock, AR
Sep 9
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Sep 13
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 15
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 16
Mizner Park Amphitheater
Boca Raton, FL
Sep 20
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
Sep 22
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Sep 23
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
Oct 21
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Cherokee, NC
When do Candlebox 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Candlebox on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Candlebox's Zumic artist page.