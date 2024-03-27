View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Cannibal Corpse Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

European shows with Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia and American shows with Amon Amarth
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2024

Death metal vets Cannibal Corpse added 2024 tour dates with opening bands Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia.

New shows are planned at venues across the UK and Europe in September and October. In April, Cannibal Corpse will join Amon Amarth for a North American tour extending into late May.

When do Cannibal Corpse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cannibal Corpse Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 9
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Cannibal Corpse All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Apr 22
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 24
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 26
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 27
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 29
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 30
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
May 3
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
May 4
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 5
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
May 7
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
May 9
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 10
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 11
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
May 13
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 14
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 16
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 17
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 18
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
May 20
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 21
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
May 23
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 24
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort
Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Sep 20
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Sep 21
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Doornrosje
Doornrosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Sep 22
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Sep 23
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Sep 25
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Sep 26
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 27
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at halle_02
halle_02 Heidelberg, BW, Germany
Oct 2
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 3
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Oct 4
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Klubben
Klubben Stockholms , län, Sweden
Oct 5
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Oct 6
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Restaurang Tradgarn
Restaurang Tradgarn Goteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Oct 8
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Oct 9
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Concert Center A2
Concert Center A2 Wrocław, Dolnośląskie, Poland
Oct 11
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Barba Negra Music Club
Barba Negra Music Club Budapest, Hungary
Oct 12
VIENNA METAL MEETING at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Oct 13
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Kino Siska
Kino Siska Ljubljana, Slovenia
Oct 15
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 17
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 18
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Felsenkeller
Felsenkeller Leipzig, SN, Germany
Oct 19
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Music Hall
Music Hall Geiselwind, BY, Germany
Oct 20
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia at Batschkapp
Batschkapp Frankfurt am Main, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Cannibal Corpse on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Cannibal Corpse Zumic artist page.

1
139
artists
Cannibal Corpse
genres
Death Metal Heavy metal Metal Speed Metal / Thrash Thrash metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Cannibal Corpse
Cannibal Corpse
May
9
Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem Set 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
June 23, 2023
Cannibal Corpse and Mayhem Set 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale
Tickets Black Metal Death Metal Heavy metal Cannibal Corpse
1
1339
image for article Cannibal Corpse Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 5, 2019
Cannibal Corpse Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Death Metal Metal Cannibal Corpse Perdition Temple Thy Art Is Murder
2
1121
image for article Cannibal Corpse Unleashed Death Metal Fury at New York City's Webster Hall on July 28, 2016 [Zumic Concert Review + Photos]
July 29, 2016
Cannibal Corpse Unleashed Death Metal Fury at New York City's Web...
News Death Metal Metal Cannibal Corpse Buffalo, NY Manhattan, NY
1
1373
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart