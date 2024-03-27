Cannibal Corpse Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Death metal vets Cannibal Corpse added 2024 tour dates with opening bands Municipal Waste, Immolation, and Schizophrenia.

New shows are planned at venues across the UK and Europe in September and October. In April, Cannibal Corpse will join Amon Amarth for a North American tour extending into late May.

When do Cannibal Corpse 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

