Car Seat Headrest Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

by Francesco Marano

Published October 26, 2021

Car Seat Headrest, the indie rock band fronted by Will Toledo, has announced 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are scheduled from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be up-and-comers Bartees Strange or Floral Tattoo.

At this time, these are the only scheduled events for Car Seat Headrest. The band have stayed busy during the pandemic, releasing a full-length album called Making A Door Less Open in 2020, and putting out a couple of EPs this year (one featuring remixes from that album, and the other featuring cover songs of David Bowie, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, and Kate Bush).

When do Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for fan club members and Spotify begin October 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Car Seat Headrest Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 29
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 30
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Car Seat Headrest All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 17
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 18
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 20
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 22
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 25
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Mar 26
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 27
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 29
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Mar 30
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 1
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Apr 2
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 4
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 5
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 7
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 8
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Apr 9
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 10
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 22
Car Seat Headrest
Car Seat Headrest at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 23
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 24
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Apr 26
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Apr 27
Car Seat Headrest
Car Seat Headrest at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 29
Car Seat Headrest
Car Seat Headrest at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Apr 30
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
May 1
Car Seat Headrest
Car Seat Headrest at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 4
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
May 5
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
May 6
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
May 7
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
May 8
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
May 10
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 11
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange
Car Seat Headrest and Bartees Strange at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
May 20
Car Seat Headrest and Floral Tattoo
Car Seat Headrest and Floral Tattoo at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

We recommend following Car Seat Headrest on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

For more music, news, and tour information about Car Seat Headrest, check out their Zumic artist page.

