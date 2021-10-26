Car Seat Headrest Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Car Seat Headrest, the indie rock band fronted by Will Toledo, has announced 2022 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are scheduled from March into May at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be up-and-comers Bartees Strange or Floral Tattoo.

At this time, these are the only scheduled events for Car Seat Headrest. The band have stayed busy during the pandemic, releasing a full-length album called Making A Door Less Open in 2020, and putting out a couple of EPs this year (one featuring remixes from that album, and the other featuring cover songs of David Bowie, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, and Kate Bush).

When do Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 29. Presales for fan club members and Spotify begin October 27. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Car Seat Headrest All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Car Seat Headrest on their social media accounts, as well as signing up for your local venue email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information and additional offers.

For more music, news, and tour information about Car Seat Headrest, check out their Zumic artist page.