Carly Pearce Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Carly Pearce has added 2023 tour dates billed with the same name as one of her yet-to-be-released new songs, "Country Music Made Me Do It." The track is out on August 11 as she gears up for her fourth studio album release.
The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across the USA. The opening act on select dates will be Adam Doleac or Hannah Ellis. Carly is currently on a North American tour, which includes headlining concerts and festival sets. Beginning in March of 2024, Pearce will join Tim McGraw for his extensive Standing Room Only tour.
When do Carly Pearce 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Carly Pearce All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 12
First Interstate Arena
Billings, MT
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Fort Calgary
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 19
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 20
Country Thunder Alberta
Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 21
Kootenai County Fairgrounds
Coeur d'Alene, ID
Aug 24
Target Field
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Aug 26
DuQuoin State Fair
Du Quoin, IL
Sep 2
South Dakota State Fairgrounds
Huron, SD
Sep 9
Kansas State Fair
Hutchinson, KS
Sep 16
FirstOntario Centre
Ontario, Canada
Oct 5
Town Hall Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 6
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Oct 7
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Oct 13
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Oct 14
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Oct 20
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Osceola Heritage Park
Kissimmee, FL
Oct 21
The Miller Theatre
Augusta, GA
Oct 27
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
Arizona State Fairgrounds
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
Nov 2
Luther Burbank Center For The Arts
Santa Rosa, CA
Nov 18
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Mar 14
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Mar 21
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 29
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Mar 30
Matthew Knight Arena
Eugene, OR
Apr 5
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
ExtraMile Arena
Boise, ID
Apr 18
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 19
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Apr 25
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Thompson-Boling Arena
Knoxville, TN
May 11
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 16
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
May 17
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
May 18
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston, WV
May 30
Huntington Center
Toledo, OH
May 31
United Center
Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 7
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Jun 8
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Biloxi, MS
Jun 20
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
Baltimore, MD
Jun 27
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
For the most up-to-date information, follow Carly Pearce on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
