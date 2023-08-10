View all results for 'alt'
Carly Pearce Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

55+ shows across the USA and Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2023

Country artist Carly Pearce has added 2023 tour dates billed with the same name as one of her yet-to-be-released new songs, "Country Music Made Me Do It." The track is out on August 11 as she gears up for her fourth studio album release.

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across the USA. The opening act on select dates will be Adam Doleac or Hannah Ellis. Carly is currently on a North American tour, which includes headlining concerts and festival sets. Beginning in March of 2024, Pearce will join Tim McGraw for his extensive Standing Room Only tour.

When do Carly Pearce 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carly Pearce All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 12
Carly Pearce and Juliette Angelo at First Interstate Arena
First Interstate Arena Billings, MT
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Country Thunder Alberta at Fort Calgary
Fort Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 19
Carly Pearce at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 20
Carly Pearce at Country Thunder Alberta
Country Thunder Alberta Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 21
Carly Pearce at Kootenai County Fairgrounds
Kootenai County Fairgrounds Coeur d'Alene, ID
Aug 24
Carly Pearce at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 25
Carly Pearce and Cam Allen at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Aug 26
Carly Pearce and Edwin McCain at DuQuoin State Fair
DuQuoin State Fair Du Quoin, IL
Sep 2
Carly Pearce at South Dakota State Fairgrounds
South Dakota State Fairgrounds Huron, SD
Sep 9
Carly Pearce at Kansas State Fair
Kansas State Fair Hutchinson, KS
Sep 16
Canadian Country Music Association Awards : - Carly Pearce, Dean Brody, Josh Ross, Sam Hunt and The Reklaws at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Oct 5
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at Town Hall Theatre
Town Hall Theatre New York, NY
Oct 6
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 7
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 12
Carly Pearce and Hannah Ellis at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 13
Carly Pearce and Hannah Ellis at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Oct 14
Carly Pearce at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Oct 20
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Country Thunder Florida at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, FL
Oct 21
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at The Miller Theatre
The Miller Theatre Augusta, GA
Oct 27
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 28
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at Arizona State Fairgrounds
Arizona State Fairgrounds Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Nov 2
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at Luther Burbank Center For The Arts
Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Santa Rosa, CA
Nov 18
Carly Pearce and Adam Doleac at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 14
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 15
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Mar 16
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 21
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 27
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 29
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 30
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Apr 4
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Apr 5
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at ExtraMile Arena
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Apr 13
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 18
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Apr 19
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 20
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Apr 25
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Apr 26
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
May 9
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
May 11
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
May 16
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
May 17
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 18
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
May 30
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
May 31
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jun 7
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Jun 8
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jun 13
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Jun 15
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 20
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Jun 22
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 27
Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Carly Pearce on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Carly Pearce's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce
