Carly Rae Jepsen Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced 2022 dates, billed as The So Nice Tour. Newly planned events are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November. The opening act will be Empress Of.

Later this month, Jepsen has a headlining performance in Minnesota before appearing at a number of music festivals in Europe and Japan. In mid-September, she serves as the opening act for Bleachers in Cleveland and Toronto.

When do Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Citi cardholders, fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carly Rae Jepsen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Carly Rae Jepsen on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Carly shared a music video for her new song "Western Wind." For more, check out Carly Rae Jepsen's Zumic artist page.