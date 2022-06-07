View all results for 'alt'
Carly Rae Jepsen Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts, opening for Bleachers, festival sets
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2022

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced 2022 dates, billed as The So Nice Tour. Newly planned events are set at mid-size North American venues from September into November. The opening act will be Empress Of.

Later this month, Jepsen has a headlining performance in Minnesota before appearing at a number of music festivals in Europe and Japan. In mid-September, she serves as the opening act for Bleachers in Cleveland and Toronto.

When do Carly Rae Jepsen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Citi cardholders, fan club members, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 8. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Carly Rae Jepsen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Nibe Festival
Nibe Festival at Nibe Festival
Nibe Festival Nibe, Denmark
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 11
Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen at Somerset House
Somerset House London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic
Summer Sonic at Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Osaka)
Summer Sonic (Osaka) at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 21
Bleachers and Carly Rae Jepsen
Bleachers and Carly Rae Jepsen at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 22
Bleachers and Carly Rae Jepsen
Bleachers and Carly Rae Jepsen at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 24
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Sep 26
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 28
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 1
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 2
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 4
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
Oct 5
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 9
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Oct 10
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Oct 12
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 14
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 15
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 18
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 20
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 21
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 23
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 26
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 29
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 2
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Nov 4
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Nov 5
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of
Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

We recommend following Carly Rae Jepsen on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Carly shared a music video for her new song "Western Wind." For more, check out Carly Rae Jepsen's Zumic artist page.

