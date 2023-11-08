View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Caroline Rose Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2023
Photo by CJ Harvey

This week, Caroline Rose announced 2024 tour dates. New concerts are scheduled from late March into May at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Metropolis Ensemble or Sophie Mitchell.

According to a post on Caroline Rose's social media, "We’re going to just play whatever the hell I want. We’ll have special guests, a handful of one-of-a-kind performances and I personally am manifesting more fun and less corporate profiteering or else I will yet again threaten to quit."

Later this month, Rose will perform a benefit show in Texas and a festival set in Mexico.

When do Caroline Rose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Caroline Rose Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 5
Caroline Rose and Metropolis Ensemble at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 6
Caroline Rose at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT

Caroline Rose All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 14
A Free Lunch Benefit Show - Caroline Rose and Bruce at Radio East
Radio East Austin, TX
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 31
Caroline Rose at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 2
Caroline Rose and Metropolis Ensemble at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity Northampton, MA
Apr 3
Caroline Rose and Metropolis Ensemble at Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity
Bombyx Center for Arts & Equity Northampton, MA
Apr 5
Caroline Rose and Metropolis Ensemble at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Apr 6
Caroline Rose at The Warehouse at FTC
The Warehouse at FTC Fairfield, CT
Apr 7
Caroline Rose at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 9
Caroline Rose at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 10
Caroline Rose at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Caroline Rose at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 13
Caroline Rose at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 14
Caroline Rose at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Apr 16
Caroline Rose at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 19
Caroline Rose at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Apr 20
Caroline Rose at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 23
Caroline Rose and Sophie Mitchell at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Apr 24
Caroline Rose at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Apr 26
Caroline Rose at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Apr 27
Caroline Rose at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Apr 28
Caroline Rose at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
May 3
Caroline Rose at Hotel Congress Plaza
Hotel Congress Plaza Tucson, AZ
May 4
Caroline Rose at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
May 6
Caroline Rose at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Caroline Rose at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
May 10
Caroline Rose at The Rio Theater
The Rio Theater Santa Cruz, CA
May 11
Caroline Rose at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
May 12
Caroline Rose at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
May 14
Caroline Rose at Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Gundlach Bundschu Winery Sonoma, CA
May 16
Caroline Rose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 17
Caroline Rose at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
May 18
Caroline Rose at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 19
Caroline Rose at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Caroline Rose on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Caroline Rose's Zumic artist page.

Artwork by Elise Leasure & Ari Fouriezos
1
218
artists
Caroline Rose
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Caroline Rose
Caroline Rose
Apr
5
Caroline Rose and Metropolis Ensemble
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "This Is What Livin' Feels Like" - Caroline Rose [Paste Live Performance]
May 30, 2013
"This Is What Livin' Feels Like" - Caroline Rose [Paste Live Perf...
Music Alt Country Blues Folk Alabama Caroline Rose Kansas Maine New York Texas Brooklyn, NY California Colorado Iowa Kentucky Massachusetts Mississippi Montana New Mexico Oklahoma Vermont Virginia Washington D.C.
1
930
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart