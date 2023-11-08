Caroline Rose Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Photo by CJ Harvey

This week, Caroline Rose announced 2024 tour dates. New concerts are scheduled from late March into May at venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Metropolis Ensemble or Sophie Mitchell.

According to a post on Caroline Rose's social media, "We’re going to just play whatever the hell I want. We’ll have special guests, a handful of one-of-a-kind performances and I personally am manifesting more fun and less corporate profiteering or else I will yet again threaten to quit."

Later this month, Rose will perform a benefit show in Texas and a festival set in Mexico.

When do Caroline Rose 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales for Artist are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

