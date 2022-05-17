View all results for 'alt'
Carrie Underwood Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Denim & Rhinestones' tour across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2022

Carrie Underwood has added tour dates to her schedule in conjunction with her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones. The LP is scheduled for release on June 10.

The newly planned concerts are set in two legs, October into November of 2022 and February into March of 2023 at large-scale venues across America. The opening act for these new shows will be Jimmie Allen. Currently, Carrie is doing a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World and has a few festival appearances in the coming months.

When do Carrie Underwood 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for her previously rescheduled tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carrie Underwood All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 20
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Jun 7
Grand Ole Opry - Early and Late Show
Grand Ole Opry - Early and Late Show at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
CMA Fest
CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Country Concert
Country Concert at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Aug 21
Carrie Underwood and Adam Sanders
Carrie Underwood and Adam Sanders at Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair Des Moines, IA
Oct 15
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Oct 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 20
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Oct 22
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Oct 23
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Oct 25
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 27
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Alerus Center
Alerus Center Grand Forks, ND
Oct 31
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Nov 2
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 3
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 5
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at The Theatre at Resorts World
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, NV
Nov 5
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Nov 7
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Nov 12
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Nov 13
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 15
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 19
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Feb 2
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Feb 4
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 6
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Feb 7
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 8
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Feb 11
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Feb 14
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Feb 15
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 21
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 22
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Feb 25
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 26
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 1
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 2
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 4
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 8
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 11
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Mar 13
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 16
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend following Carrie Underwood on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Carrie Underwood Zumic artist page.

artists
Carrie Underwood
genres
Modern Country Pop
image for artist Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Feb
18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb
21
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
