Carrie Underwood Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Carrie Underwood has added tour dates to her schedule in conjunction with her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones. The LP is scheduled for release on June 10.

The newly planned concerts are set in two legs, October into November of 2022 and February into March of 2023 at large-scale venues across America. The opening act for these new shows will be Jimmie Allen. Currently, Carrie is doing a Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World and has a few festival appearances in the coming months.

When do Carrie Underwood 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for her previously rescheduled tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carrie Underwood All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Carrie Underwood on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

