View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Carrie Underwood Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining arena concerts, Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 7, 2022

This week, Carrie Underwood added 2023 Las Vegas tour dates to her schedule.

Billed as REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, eighteen new shows are planned at the Resorts World Theatre from June into December. Before the new dates, Carrie plans to head out on a Denim & Rhinestones North American tour with Jimmie Allen beginning in early February.

When do Carrie Underwood 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardholders. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Carrie Underwood Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 19
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 20
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 21
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Carrie Underwood All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 2
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Feb 4
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 6
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Feb 7
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 8
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Feb 11
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Feb 14
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center - Charleston Charleston, WV
Feb 15
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 19
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 20
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 21
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 22
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 24
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at John Paul Jones Arena
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Feb 25
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 26
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 1
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 2
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 4
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 8
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Mar 11
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Mar 13
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 16
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 17
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 21
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 23
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 24
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 28
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jun 30
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jul 1
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 20
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 27
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 29
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Nov 29
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 6
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood at Resorts World Theatre
Resorts World Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Carrie Underwood on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Carrie Underwood Zumic artist page.

2
130
artists
Carrie Underwood
genres
Modern Country Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood
Feb
18
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb
19
Carrie Underwood
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
20
Carrie Underwood
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
21
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Carrie Underwood Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
May 17, 2022
Carrie Underwood Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-S...
Tickets Modern Country Pop Carrie Underwood
1
3030
image for article Carrie Underwood Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
March 4, 2019
Carrie Underwood Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sal...
Tickets Modern Country Pop Carrie Underwood The Shires
4
6096
image for article "The Champion" - Carrie Underwood ft Ludacris [YouTube Lyric Video]
January 16, 2018
"The Champion"
Carrie Underwood ft Ludacris (YouTube)
Music Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood ft Ludacris Ludacris
2
1922
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart