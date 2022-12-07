Carrie Underwood Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Carrie Underwood added 2023 Las Vegas tour dates to her schedule.

Billed as REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, eighteen new shows are planned at the Resorts World Theatre from June into December. Before the new dates, Carrie plans to head out on a Denim & Rhinestones North American tour with Jimmie Allen beginning in early February.

When do Carrie Underwood 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins December 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardholders. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced tour dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

