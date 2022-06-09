Cass McCombs Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Versatile singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cass McCombs made a splash this week, announcing 2022 tour dates in addition to releasing a new song called "Unproud Warrior" and detailing plans for his next album, Heartmind, due out in August.

The newly announced American headlining events are set in September before McCombs heads overseas for a European tour extending into October. Previously, Cass scheduled a tour for this month at intimate venues in California. This brings his total number of shows for 2022 to 36 so far, following a 2+ year stretch during the pandemic in which he performed less than 10 total concerts. In 2019, he played over 50 dates in conjunction with his previous album, Tip of the Sphere.

When do Cass McCombs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Heartmind will be released on August 19. Listen to the new song "Unproud Warrior."