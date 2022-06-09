View all results for 'alt'
Cass McCombs Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Touring America and Europe with new 'Heartmind' album due in August
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 9, 2022

Versatile singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cass McCombs made a splash this week, announcing 2022 tour dates in addition to releasing a new song called "Unproud Warrior" and detailing plans for his next album, Heartmind, due out in August.

The newly announced American headlining events are set in September before McCombs heads overseas for a European tour extending into October. Previously, Cass scheduled a tour for this month at intimate venues in California. This brings his total number of shows for 2022 to 36 so far, following a 2+ year stretch during the pandemic in which he performed less than 10 total concerts. In 2019, he played over 50 dates in conjunction with his previous album, Tip of the Sphere.

When do Cass McCombs 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. At this time, there are no presales happening. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Cass McCombs Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Cass McCombs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 14
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
Jun 15
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 17
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Jun 18
Cass McCombs, and Bongo Sidibe
Cass McCombs, and Bongo Sidibe at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Jun 19
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West
Cass McCombs, and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West at Schooner's
Schooner's Cayucos, CA
Sep 7
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Beachland Tavern
Beachland Tavern Cleveland, OH
Sep 8
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at The Magic Bag
The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Sep 9
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Sep 11
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Sep 12
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 14
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 15
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
Sep 16
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 17
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Sep 28
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Teatro Lara
Teatro Lara Madrid, Spain
Sep 29
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Calle de Luis Galve
Calle de Luis Galve Zaragoza, Spain
Sep 30
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Teatro Arniches
Teatro Arniches Alicante (Alacant), Spain
Oct 1
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at 16 Toneladas
16 Toneladas València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Oct 4
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Circolo Arci Bellezza
Circolo Arci Bellezza Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 6
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Palace St Gallen
Palace St Gallen St. Gallen, SG, Switzerland
Oct 7
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Manufaktur
Manufaktur Schorndorf, Germany
Oct 8
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Café de la danse
Café de la danse Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 10
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Redgrave Theatre
Redgrave Theatre Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at The Stoller Hall
The Stoller Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Liberty Hall Theatre
Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin 1, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 16
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Mackintosh Queen's Cross
Mackintosh Queen's Cross Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Le Botanique
Le Botanique Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 19
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Artheater
Artheater Köln, NRW, Germany
Oct 20
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Tivoli de Helling
Tivoli de Helling Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Oct 22
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Frannz Club
Frannz Club Berlin, Germany
Oct 24
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Nochtspeicher
Nochtspeicher Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 25
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at DR Studie 2
DR Studie 2 København , Denmark
Oct 26
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Oct 28
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs at Parkteatret Scene
Parkteatret Scene Oslo, Norway

We recommend following Cass McCombs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Heartmind will be released on August 19. Listen to the new song "Unproud Warrior." For more, check out the Cass McCombs Zumic artist page.

